Cairo: Convened by the Université Française d'Égypte (UFE) and the French Chamber of Commerce and Industries, the 1st first job fair titled En route pour l’emploi (On the way to Employment) has already secured the participation of eight of the most important French companies operating in Egypt such as Credit Agricole, Orange, Legrand, Decathlon, RATP Dev, Alstom and Lafarge.

With the objective of accelerating students and alumni access to the labour market, the one day event will unfold along three simultaneous tracks including a traditional booth area and an opportunity for companies to address the UFE community in the auditorium. It will also offer a series of workshop intended to teach students write better CVs and LinkedIn profiles and leverage the social media and networks in their job hunt.

"Today marks another milestone for our university said Denis Darpy, President of the UFE. In today’s highly competitive environment, the best curricula are not enough to ensure access to work and job opportunities. Our mission at UFE is to fully empower students throughout their journey from students to valuable professionals and we believe that early exposure to the world of labour and employment is a central element. I am grateful for all the companies who have responded positively to our invitation and I hope that this day will be the first in a series of longer term fruitful and multidimensional partnerships that we want to establish with the private sector.

Attended by the Managing director of the Chambre de Commerce et d'Industrie Française en Egypte in Cairo, Karim Wissa, the event was very well received by the community of French companies operating in Egypt. “Finding the right candidates can be a real challenge. The UFE provides a pool of perfectly trained students holding among the most prestigious French degrees and capable of working in English, French and Arabic. This unique combination is in high demand in the current labour market in Egypt”, he said.

Positioned as a hub of French Higher Education, the UFE was founded in 2002, the UFE is a higher education institution under the dual supervision of Egyptian and French ministries of higher education. It is a multidisciplinary establishment granting degrees in engineering sciences, computer science and artificial intelligence, management, social sciences, architecture and applied languages. Dutifully contributing to the education of a new generation of highly skillful professionals, the UFE relies on a large consortium of universities offering French diplomas recognized in Europe and accredited in Egypt. Its partners, listed in all international rankings, are Paris I Panthéon- Sorbonne University, Sorbonne Nouvelle University, Nantes University, Haute Alsace University and the INSA of Strasbourg. Undergoing an important revamping programme since 2020 with the appointment of a new governance and other deep structural changes, the UFE aims at growing into an ambitious high level academic research hub in direct relation with the realities of the economic, industrial and social environments.

