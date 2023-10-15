Muscat: The Zubair Enterprises Development Centre (Zubair EDC) has kicked-off training for AZM, launched in cooperation with Al Jisr Foundation and the Ministry of Social Development. The objectives of the initiative span from equipping and empowering entrepreneurs with special needs, aiming for business sustainability to providing a pathway to financial independency for differently abled individuals. The initiative aimed to develop products made by persons with disabilities through their own brand while marketing them within the Sultanate and across the region. Zubair EDC offered these entrepreneurship culture workshops within the framework of a cooperation agreement between the Centre and Al Jisr Foundation earlier this year.

Prior to the workshops, The Zubair EDC team made field visits to rehabilitation centres across Muscat and interacted with several workers with disabilities, supervisors, caregivers, as well as service providers. Zubair EDC then analysed and evaluated the training requirements for the target group and based on the assessments, a comprehensive entrepreneurship training implementation plan was developed. The workshops will last over three weeks and included practical applications across four rehabilitation centres affiliated with the Ministry of Social Development and two entrepreneurs with special needs. Furthermore, the team will provide marketing enhancement sessions to raise the quality of their products.

Speaking on the initiative, Ali Shaker, Head of the Business Development and Partnerships at the Centre said, “We hope that this experience will inspire differently abled persons to develop their skills in entrepreneurship and contribute effectively to the national economy.” He also noted that the supervisors would help the participants develop their business from a commercial standpoint and improve the quality and sustainability of the products.

“This cooperation is an example of fruitful partnerships between the private sector public institutions to empower entrepreneurs across all genres. This also reflects our commitment towards inclusion and equal opportunities for all members of the community. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Al Jisr Foundation for their valuable partnership, as we continue to empower individuals to achieve their goals, improve their financial standing and effectively contribute to the national economy”, Ali added.

Dina Bint Fawzi Al Khalili, Director General of Al-Jisr Foundation for Charitable Works said, “Firstly, we would like to express our appreciation to the Zubair EDC team for an effective and fruitful collaboration that has helped conclude an important phase of this initiative that aims to empower differently abled entrepreneurs and small business owners in the fields of innovation, business model creation and value-added designing. AZM considers the diversity of disabilities and special needs, and therefore, both the institutions have adapted the training to suit their collective needs. We aim to intensify their independence as well as serve as contributing to the economy.”

The initiative progressively works to enhance consumer confidence in the products bearing that bear the AZM mark as these are manufactured under unified standards in terms of quality and packaging.

The Zubair Enterprises Development Centre (Zubair EDC), a growth initiative under The Zubair Corporation, was established in 2014. The centre highlights the important role of enterprise development in an increasingly diversified economy. The centre provides and inspiring, supportive, and professional environment for young Omani entrepreneurs and enterprises of all sizes to accelerate sustainable businesses.