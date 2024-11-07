Hosted by Zayed University, the 7th annual conference brought together regional and international education leaders to explore feedback analytics and AI in higher education.

The event showcased innovative strategies for enhancing student engagement and institutional excellence through data-driven decision-making.

Zayed University, Ajman University and the American University of Sharjah, sign Memorandum of Understanding, establishing a benchmarking consortium.

Dubai, UAE – Zayed University successfully hosted the 7th Explorance Bluenotes MENA conference from November 5-7 at its Dubai Convention Center, welcoming educators, Institutional Research / Effectiveness heads, researchers, and technology leaders from across the region. The conference, themed "Synergizing Perspectives: Harnessing Feedback Analytics and AI to Empower Student Engagement and Institutional Excellence," explored the transformative role of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) in advancing higher education.

The conference served as a platform for more than 250 participants representing over 70 academic institutions from 12 countries, as well as representatives from the UAE’s Ministry of Education and the Knowledge and Dubai’s Human Development Authority, enabling the exchange of insights on utilizing feedback analytics to boost student and faculty engagement, support strategic planning, and foster institutional growth. For the seventh year in a row, Zayed University, known for its leadership in educational innovation, hosted the event, which was attended by renowned regional and international universities, including the American University of Sharjah, the American University in Cairo, Coventry University, King Abdullah University for Science and Technology, and the Higher Colleges of Technology.

Prof. Michael Allen, Acting Vice President of Zayed University, said: "Zayed University is committed to shaping the future of education by embracing data-driven insights, and the Bluenotes conference is one of the highlights of our year. This event brings together forward-thinking voices in education for hugely insightful discussions, which help us better serve our students and communities.”

The conference featured keynotes, panel discussions, and hands-on workshops, providing attendees with opportunities to learn from global and regional leaders in quality assurance, institutional research, and AI-driven insights. Highlights included sessions on how data and benchmarking can drive institutional excellence and support decision-making that aligns with students' evolving needs.

As part of the event, Zayed University, Ajman University and the American University of Sharjah, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which establishes a consortium focused on benchmarking and data-sharing to enhance institutional effectiveness. Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, and Dr. Tod Alan Laursen, Chancellor of the American University of Sharjah, were present at the signing alongside ZU’s Acting Vice President, Professor Michael Allen, underscoring their institutions' commitment to the initiative.

Reflecting on the partnership with Zayed University, Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, stated: "Ajman University is dedicated to fostering a culture of academic excellence and innovation in higher education. Our partnership with Zayed University marks a significant advancement toward this goal. Through this collaboration, we aim to leverage data and best practices to enhance our educational frameworks and better serve our students. Together, we are prepared to create an environment that meets the evolving needs of our students and drives meaningful change across the educational landscape."

Dr. Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor of American University of Sharjah, said: "This consortium is a landmark partnership that aligns with American University of Sharjah’s commitment to advancing educational excellence through strategic collaboration. By partnering with Zayed University and Ajman University, we are establishing a powerful platform for benchmarking that supports our shared goals of transparency, quality, and growth. Together, we are setting a foundation that not only enhances the learning experience for our students but also elevates the UAE’s standing in global higher education. This partnership underscores our dedication to innovation and positions our institutions as leaders in academic excellence and accountability."

On the sidelines of the conference, the three universities strengthened their partnership with Explorance, the technology provider supporting the consortium's efforts in developing this initiative, following two years of successful collaboration. Explorance's advanced solutions offer real-time feedback analytics powered by artificial intelligence, enhancing the ability to make informed, data-driven decisions. This formal partnership reflects Zayed University's commitment to a strategic, data-centric approach to achieving institutional excellence and fostering sustainable growth.

About Zayed University

Zayed University, the UAE’s flagship higher education institution, was established in 1998 and proudly bears the name of the Founder of the Nation – the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. In the spirit of Sheikh Zayed, the University is a pioneer and innovator in the field of education and research. The University caters to many Emirati and international students across its full range of undergraduate and postgraduate offerings.

Led by Her Excellency Shamma Bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, Zayed University Board of Trustees Chairperson, the University proudly serves the needs of the Nation and contributes to the UAE’s economic, social, and cultural progress in its state-of-the-art campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Through research, scholarship, creative activities and outreach, Zayed University provides educational leadership, expands opportunity, and enriches the knowledge of local, regional, and global communities.

The University is proud of its role in encouraging academic excellence, promoting leadership skills and advancing knowledge. The University also strives to encourage the potential and inspire the promise of all its students whilst also accelerating change in the UAE and contributing towards the Nation’s ambitious plan for the next 50 years.

About Ajman University

Founded in 1988 as the first private university in the UAE, Ajman University (AU) has a proud legacy of academic excellence, innovation, and community impact. Today, AU stands as a globally recognized institution, ranked #477 worldwide and #5 in the UAE by the 2025 QS World University Rankings, and is the first private, non-profit university in the Arab region to earn full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

With nine specialized colleges offering a broad range of disciplines, AU ensures its students receive a well-rounded education that equips them for success in a competitive global workforce. This diverse academic foundation has contributed to the success of AU's over 40,000 alumni, many of whom hold leadership positions across industries worldwide. Reflecting the university’s commitment to career readiness, AU is ranked #1 in the UAE for Employer Reputation.

As a non-profit institution, AU reinvests in its mission to make education accessible to all while driving academic excellence, research, and societal impact through diverse undergraduate and graduate programs. For more information, visit: www.ajman.ac.ae

About American University of Sharjah

American University of Sharjah was founded in 1997 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah. Sheikh Sultan articulated his vision of a distinctive institution against the backdrop of Islamic history and in the context of the aspirations and needs of contemporary society in the UAE and the Gulf region.

Firmly grounded in principles of meritocracy and with a strong reputation for academic excellence, AUS has come to represent the very best in teaching and research, accredited internationally and recognized by employers the world over for creating graduates equipped with the knowledge, skills and drive to lead in the 21st century.

AUS values learners not driven only by academic success, but by those that embrace our dynamic campus life and embody our ideals of openness, tolerance and respect. This combination of academic excellence and community spirit ensures AUS is filled with world-class faculty and students, poised to become the innovators, thinkers, contributors and leaders of tomorrow.

