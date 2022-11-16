The documentary can be viewed online at Yas Marina Circuit’s dedicated YouTube channel

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management has created a specially commissioned short film taking race fans behind the scenes of 2021’s track renovations.

Available to view on Yas Marina Circuit’s YouTube channel, the film offers exclusive insights into the extensive reconfiguration programme that was undertaken to improve the iconic track’s overall race experience.

Shortening the circuit to 5.28km, restructuring took place in three key areas of the track – North Hairpin, South Marina and around the Hotel section.

One of the driving factors behind the changes was to increase the average speed and wheel-to-wheel racing around the track, which has increased opportunities for drivers to overtake, benefiting the overall motorsport spectacle, for the drivers and fans.

The all-new film features previously unseen construction footage and interviews with Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of ADMM; Ross Brawn, Managing Director, Motorsports at Formula One Management Limited; former racing driver and Sky F1 TV presenter, Karun Chandok, as well as Mark Hughes, Managing Director of Mrk1 Consulting – the track consultants that advised on the reconfiguration.

To download and view the full documentary, please visit: [LINK]

