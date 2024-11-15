Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group today held a press conference to launch XPANSE 2024, the world's first global forum that will bring together some of the world’s foremost experts in technology and advanced science, setting a global vision for the future in the heart of Abu Dhabi from 20-22 November.

Under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, XPANSE 2024 is hosted by ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, and organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with the international think tank MATTER. The event will feature unmissable thought leadership sessions and a wide range of imaginative and inspiring experiences.

The press conference was attended by Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer of ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, Dr. Zina Jarrahi Cinker, the Director General of MATTER and Chief Creator of XPANSE; and Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, Chief Innovation Officer of the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), who shared key details about the event as well as the ongoing preparations that ADNEC Group is undertaking to ensure the event’s successful launch in Abu Dhabi. The leaders highlighted XPANSE 2024’s commitment to fostering groundbreaking advancements in exponential technologies, while showcasing Abu Dhabi’s world-class infrastructure and readiness to host global thought leaders, innovators, and investors.

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer of ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, said: “As the MENA region's leading exhibition and conference organisers, we are deploying our world class facilities and support operations to ensure that XPANSE 2024 further strengthens Abu Dhabi’s renowned status as a venue for events of global stature. XPANSE represents our commitment to advancing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in innovation and exponential technologies.”

Khalifa Al Qubaisi added that over the course of three days, leading experts from around the world will showcase pioneering ideas, from immersive stages and technology showcases to startup pitch sessions that spark new business opportunities. With the strength of ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters and our world-class facilities, we are dedicated to delivering an exceptional event that shapes a sustainable.

Commenting on the inaugural XPANSE in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Zina Jarrahi Cinker, the Director General of MATTER and Chief Creator of XPANSE, said: “Going beyond the traditional conference or exhibition format, XPANSE acts as a catalyst for exponential technologies. The world’s greatest minds from business, government, science, and technology, will come together to explore how horizons of technologies in areas such as quantum AI, synthetic bio intelligence, genomics, and nanomaterials are writing the next chapter for cities, industries, and societies.”

She added that in a world where exponential technologies like quantum computing, AI, AGI, genomics, advanced materials, 6G, and graphene are rapidly evolving, XPANSE creates an unmatched environment for interdisciplinary collaboration. This setting fosters connections that drive year-round innovation and positions the region as a leader in global technology.

Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, Chief Innovation Officer of the Technology Innovation Institute, said, “At the Technology Innovation Institute, we are dedicated to addressing the challenges of tomorrow through rigorous scientific discovery and state-of-the-art facilities. Aligned with the Abu Dhabi Government’s Advanced Technology Research Council, TII attracts the world’s top scientific talent and emphasizes applied science to develop actionable solutions for real-world issues.”

He added that supporting XPANSE 2024 reflects TII's commitment to fostering an open and agile research environment where visionary ideas and global partnerships converge. As XPANSE’s Headline Partner, TII are excited to join forces with international leaders across sectors, academia, and startups to accelerate technological progress and create lasting impact.

XPANSE 2024 is an ecosystem-building initiative aimed at transcending interdisciplinary boundaries to showcase the potential of exponential technologies in creating a more integrated and collaborative world. The event will bring together 2,500 of the world’s brightest minds, including technology pioneers, Nobel Laureates, industry leaders, CEOs, ministers, scientists, and globally recognized thinkers. This distinguished group will set future directions for fields such as quantum computing, AI and AGI, genomics, exotic computing, embodied intelligence, next-gen 2D materials, fusion energy, brain-machine interfaces, sentient cities, and Future G, among others.

Going beyond the traditional conference or exhibition format, XPANSE acts as a catalyst for exponential technologies. This unique initiative advances Abu Dhabi’s leadership in sustainable development, promoting knowledge localisation and pioneering solutions to global challenges. The event underscores the Abu Dhabi’s growing influence in the global technology ecosystem and highlights ADNEC Group’s commitment to fostering innovation that meets critical global demands.

To find out more about XPANSE 2024 visit https://xpanse.world and follow the social media channels @xpanse.world to stay updated with the latest developments as we draw closer to Abu Dhabi’s groundbreaking exponential technology ecosystem event this November.