Dubai, United Arab Emirates – A firm favourite in the international show jumping calendar, the renowned Al Shira’aa Horse Show returns once again from January 9th to the 14th 2024, to be held at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club.

In addition to the action-packed five-day show jumping schedule which will see some of the world’s leading riders including William Funnel, Joe Stockdale and the UAE’s very own Olympic team compete for over €430,00 in prize money, the show promises to be a sensory spectacular for all the family.

Little visitors are catered to in the dedicated Kids Zone within the Al Shira’aa Village, which includes pony rides, face painting, a carousel, a sustainability area and skill games, The village also includes multiple food trucks and retail outlets, as well as the venue’s two restaurants for those seeking a sit-down meal.

Saturday is set to be an adrenaline-fuelled day with horsepower of both kinds on display in the crowd-pleasing Ride and Drive class. The top ten riders from the first two days of competition will be invited to compete for €11,000 by completing a round of 115cm jumps before riding shotgun in a Land Rover Defender and making a dash for the finish line. The classes are expected to continue into the early evening and will be followed by world-class entertainment from 7 pm including Arabic Drumming and Dancing, pyrotechnics, and a Laser Light Show.

Sunday’s Grand Prix, sponsored by Longines, the official partner of Equestrian Sport in the UAE, is the pinnacle of this prestigious event, where only the best of the best will compete over a complex 155cm course, with the winner walking away with a staggering €38,750 in prize money. Earlier in the day, spectators can watch the up-and-coming young horses compete in the morning, before once again witnessing the incredible entertainment.

Now in its 7th year, visitor numbers topped 5,000 at the show’s previous event in January 2023, with a further 17,000 online viewers on the global equestrian steaming service ClipMyHorse.TV. Other sponsors for 2024 include Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Majesticq Royal Care, Al Hawajer Equestrian, Cavalor, Bolesworth, leading international horse transporters Equitrans Logistics LLC, the UAEERF and Al Tayer Motors.

Alongside regular admission, which is free for all, the show has an exclusive hospitality area which includes catering by the recently awarded One Michelin Star restaurant ERTH, featuring live cooking, sushi stations and a fully stocked bar. Packages start at AED6,000 per day for a table of seven inclusive of VIP parking, reserved seating for the show jumping and evening entertainment and full catering for the duration.

For table bookings and sponsorship enquiries, please get in touch with the team on email sami@alshiraastables.com.

The show runs from 9th to 14th January 2024 at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club Tuesday 9th January – Vet check day Wednesday 10th January – Classes start at 9 am until approx. 9 pm Thursday 11th January - Classes start at 9 am until approx. 8 pm Friday 12th January - Classes start at 10 am until approx. 9 pm Saturday 13th January - Classes start at 10 am until approx. 6:30 pm and include the Ride and Drive and 2* 145cm Grand Prix. Evening entertainment starts at 7 pm, followed by the auction at 8 pm Sunday 14th January – Classes start at 9 am with Young Horse classes and conclude with the Al Shira’aa Longines Grand Prix which will start at 6:15 pm

Regular admission is free for all.

VIP tables are available from AED6,000 per day, bookable by contacting Samantha Kettle on 050 4146147 or by email, sami@alshiraastables.com

Event sponsors include: Longines Abu Dhabi Sports Council Majesticq Royal Care Al Hawajer Equestrian Cavalor Bolesworth Equitrans Logistics LLC UAEERF



For all media enquiries, please contact:

Dark Horse Communications

Hannah McCabe

hannah@wearedarkhorse.co