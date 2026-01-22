Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The 2026 edition of the World Governments Summit (WGS) will host the largest ever international participation since its inception and convene several landmark forums, underlining its rising global stature and significance.

The roster of world-leading corporations and knowledge institutions at the global forum includes the International Monetary Fund (IMF), International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of The World Bank, as well as more than 35 heads of state, government delegations, and 150+ governments.

WGS 2026 also hosts multiple world-class forums, notably the New Silk Road Forum, the high-level IFC-led Investment Forum - Latin America & the Caribbean, 10th International Cooperation Conference in collaboration with the Association of Caribbean States, and the Future of Economy Forum.

Also marking its global debut outside Shanghai, China is the World Laureates Summit (WLS), which brings together winners of the Nobel Prize, Turing Award, Fields Medal, Great Arab Minds, and major international scientific honorees. Taking place on 3-5 February, the largest event of its kind to be hosted in collaboration with the World Laureates Association, will bring together laureates and world leaders to shape science-led solutions targeting pressing global challenges.

Notable attendees confirmed to attend include Michael Levitt (2013 Nobel in Chemistry), Kip Thorne (2017 Nobel in Physics), and John Hopcroft (1986 Turing Award).

The outcomes of the World Laureates Summit will be announced during WGS 2026.

The World Governments Summit 2026 will be held from 3-5 February under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’, with the largest international participation in the Summit’s history.

Comprising more than 320 sessions, the Summit will host over 100 international and regional organisations and 450+ global figures, including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders and decision-makers.

The World Governments Summit 2026 agenda features 24 specialised global forums dedicated to anticipating future trends across vital sectors.

