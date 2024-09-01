The two-day forum on 4-5 September will feature a distinguished lineup of government officials and influential thought leaders from over 15 countries, including China, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Singapore, the United States, and Canada, with the attendance of 80 ambassadors from around the world.

Sharjah: The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has announced an impressive lineup of 250 speakers, including more than 20 ministers, government officials, economists, and influential thinkers who will lead discussions at the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2024), scheduled for 4-5 September at Expo Centre Sharjah.

In its 13th edition, themed ‘Agile Governments... Innovative Communication,’ 80 ambassadors from around the world, along with distinguished speakers from 15 countries—including China, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Singapore, the United States, and Canada—will explore ways to redefine the future of communication. They will also discuss how forward-thinking communication strategies, AI, and advanced technologies can enable governments to navigate the complexities of future challenges. Registration for participation and attendance is now open on the official website: www.igcc.ae.

HE Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi: UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade

HE Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, leads the development of non-oil foreign trade and advances global economic partnerships. Under his leadership, the UAE has signed several strategic economic partnership agreements with several countries including India, Turkey, and Indonesia, aiming to boost the nation’s non-oil exports by at least 50% by 2030.

HE Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office

His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed serves as the Chairman of the National Media Office, holding the rank of Minister. He is also the Chairman of the Emirates News Agency (WAM), a board member of Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company, and Vice Chairman of Modon Properties. His participation in the forum will underscore the pivotal role of national media in enhancing the UAE's reputation, the significant impact of the digital revolution on information engagement, and the role of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, in shaping the future of media.

HE Simon Robert Kofe, Tuvaluan minister and advocate for climate action

HE Simon Robert Kofe, Tuvaluan Minister of Transport, Energy, Communications, and Innovation, is a leading voice on climate and sustainability issues. Internationally recognised for his compelling speech at COP26, Kofe has spearheaded environmental and climate negotiations and developed Tuvalu’s national strategy for sustainable energy.

Prof Fumio Hayashi, eminent Japanese economist

Fumio Hayashi, a Japanese economist will share his innovative insights on development economics and growth strategies during IGCF 2024. Hayashi has received numerous awards and is considered one of the most prominent modern-day Japanese economists.

Bear Grylls, TV adventurer and survival expert

Bear Grylls, the youngest British mountaineer to have scaled Mount Everest, will join IGCF 2024 discussions. Through his experiences and his famous television show ‘Man vs. Wild,’ he became a well-known advocate for promoting adventure as a significant tourism, economic, and development resource.

Prof Justin Yifu Lin, distinguished Chinese economist

Prof Justin Yifu Lin is considered one of the prominent and influential figures in global economic thought and is well regarded for his contributions to developing policies that have shaped global economic strategies. He played a key role in shaping the Chinese economy and will share his expertise and extensive knowledge during the IGCF 2024 sessions.

Rachid El Yazmi, Moroccan pioneer of lithium battery technology

Rachid El Yazmi, a distinguished Moroccan engineer and inventor known as the 'Father of the Battery,' will enrich the forum with his speech of his prolific record of scientific achievements. With over 250 published research papers and numerous patents, El Yazmi is considered a pioneer in the field of lithium batteries.

Dr Jamal Al Kaabi, Director-General of UAE National Media Office

Dr Jamal Al Kaabi, the Director-General of the UAE National Media Office, is another prominent figure in the media and government landscape at the forum. Dr Al Kaabi has held several leadership positions during his government service in Abu Dhabi, including his role as Director General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office in 2019.

Alan Smithson, MetaVRse co-founder

Alan Smithson has demonstrated his contribution to digital innovation through his pioneering invention of the Emulator, a touchscreen DJ system, which led to his designation as a ‘Global Independent Advisor on the Metaverse’. This achievement has earned him global recognition, particularly in the realm of advanced communication technologies.

Dr. David Lallemant, expert in disaster research

Dr David Lallemant, Associate Professor in Climate and Disaster Risk Modelling and Engineering at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, is a leader in disaster research and the application of data to enhance community resilience. He enriches the forum by providing valuable insights on developing effective communication policies during crises. He is also a Principal Investigator at the Disaster Analytics for Society Lab (DASL), a co-founder of the Stanford Urban Resilience Initiative, and has received numerous awards and recognitions.

HE Zhang Yiming, Chinese Ambassador to the UAE

HE Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the UAE, will also be among the esteemed speakers. With extensive experience in diplomacy and international relations, Ambassador Zhang has been instrumental in strengthening cooperation between China and the UAE across various sectors.

Dr. Ahmad Al Awadhi, leader in genomic research

Dr. Ahmad Al Awadhi, Director of the Emirati Genome Programme, will share insights from his extensive knowledge in genomic research. His efforts are central to advancing healthcare and scientific progress in the UAE.

Maya Ghazal, first Syrian refugee pilot and UN goodwill ambassador

At just 22, Maya Ghazal became the first Syrian refugee to earn a pilot’s license. At the IGCF, Maya will retrace her inspiring journey as well as talk about the challenges she faced along the way. Today, she is a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, representing an inspiring example of global Arab leadership.

Zachery Dereniowski, humanitarian and content creator

Known for his motivational content on TikTok, where he has garnered over 30 million followers, Zachery Dereniowski will bring his message of positivity and community goodwill to the forum.

Dr. Inhyok Cha, advocate for global scientific collaboration

Dr Inhyok Cha, Professor at the Gwangju Institute for Science and Technology and Deputy President for Global Cooperation in South Korea, will discuss his role in fostering international scientific partnerships and amplifying the impact of collaborative research on a global scale during the forum.

Registration for the two-day international event is now open via the official website: http://www.igcc.ae/