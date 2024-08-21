Dubai, UAE – Times Square Center, the UAE’s favourite community destination is set to host a second WORK SMART job and career event this year on Thursday 5th September between 10am-3pm. After the smash success of the first event in May with +700 guests attending, + 50 brands and recruiters actively hiring and over 100 new jobs created, Times Square Center is looking forward to hosting the WORK SMART event once again.

Free to attend for all, the event plans to bring together between 400-800 job hunters once again, with the goal of matchmaking +100 jobs, with the added bonus of bringing the community together to educate, network and support each other.

The five-hour packed agenda includes an informative line-up of activities, with practical and useful talks on the main stage such as ‘How to create a powerful LinkedIn presence’, ‘Confidence Tips’, ‘Dressing for Job Interviews’ and ‘How to Career Change’. Guests can also attend an array of workshops including a CV masterclass, interview role play and mindset techniques when job hunting. They will also have unlimited access to “The Recruiter Zone” where recruiters and job hunters come together for networking, registration and short interviews for current roles. There will also be fun and cool brand pop-ups that will be relevant to job seeking and further career development, oh and coffee, lots of FREE coffee.

Work Smart at Times Square Center:

Date: Thursday, 5th September

Thursday, 5th September Time: 10am-3pm – drop in anytime, but our advice is to come early as last time there were queues!

10am-3pm – drop in anytime, but our advice is to come early as last time there were queues! Location: Times Square Center

For more information on Times Square Center visit www.timessquarecenter.ae or follow @timessquaredxb on Instagram.

About Times Square Center:

Times Square Center is centrally located on Sheikh Zayed Road. A uniquely compact community shopping destination, which offers an original selection of well-known and respected international and boutique brands as well as a selection of exclusive brands that will not be found anywhere else in Dubai. Time Square Center offers a well-rounded, intimate, social family encounter, with a broad-spectrum range of shop personalities, complemented with weekly artisan markets. Times Square Center is committed to the local community and provides a warm welcome with familiar neighbourly qualities.

For media information, please contact:

Cleo Mazari,

TishTash Communications

E: Cleo@tishtash.com