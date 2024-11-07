Abu Dhabi: A pioneering ‘Women in Aviation Middle East’ conference is set to take flight during the seventh edition of Air Expo Abu Dhabi at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from November 19 to 21. The conference aims to explore critical advancements in air mobility while celebrating women who are reshaping the skies and carving out a brighter future in the aviation sector.

The maiden conference will focus on the unique challenges and opportunities women face in this technology-driven sector. Attendees will also gain insights into cutting-edge innovations such as electric aircraft, urban air transport, and autonomous flying systems. Additionally, discussions will highlight the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in driving sustainability and automation within aviation, alongside recognising the significant contributions of women in shaping the future of the sector.

The conference in partnership with ‘Women in Aviation Middle East’ holds further significance as it comes at a time when more women are entering fields like avionics, AI-driven aircraft systems, and aerospace engineering. A study conducted by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reveals that automation and digital tools are creating new career pathways for women in tech-driven aviation roles.

In the UAE, initiatives like the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre are fostering an inclusive environment for women pursuing careers in aviation and aerospace technology. According to a 2023 report from the UAE Aviation Sector, there has been over a 20 per cent increase in women working in all areas of aviation, bolstered by government-funded education and training programs. These efforts underscore the UAE’s commitment to empowering women in leadership positions within the country’s aviation sector, which has also played a significant role in supporting humanitarian and rescue missions globally. UAE airlines have been instrumental in creating airbridges for emergency aid to disaster-stricken areas and conflict zones.

Mervat Sultan, President of Women in Aviation Middle East Chapter, said; “The conference is featured at Air Expo Abu Dhabi 2024 to highlight the increasing role women are playing in the industry and to promote gender diversity and inclusion. The event will serve as a significant platform for women in aviation to showcase their achievements, share knowledge, and network with industry leaders. As the Middle East undergoes a transformation in air mobility driven by rapid technological advancements, it is crucial to ensure that women are not only part of the conversation but are also recognised for their contributions. At the Women in Aviation Middle East Chapter, we have been at the forefront of these efforts, advocating for more female representation in various sectors of aviation, from piloting to leadership roles in aerospace technology.”

The ‘Women in Aviation Middle East’ conference will feature various sessions, including a panel discussion titled ‘Innovations in Air Mobility.’ The session will discuss the latest technological innovations and explore how they are transforming the aviation landscape. Another session, titled ‘Challenges and Opportunities for Women in Aviation and Air Mobility,’ will focus on addressing the unique challenges women encounter in the aviation sector while exploring opportunities for growth, leadership, and inclusivity.

Additionally, the conference will feature a fireside chat themed ‘Leadership in Aviation: Paving the Way for Future Generations,’ where a prominent industry leader will share insights about their leadership journey, lessons learned in the aviation sector, and advice for aspiring professionals. A panel titled ‘Sustainability and the Future of Air Mobility’ will explore sustainable practices in air mobility, including eco-friendly aircraft designs, green aviation fuels, and policies promoting environmental responsibility. Another session titled ‘The Role of Technology in Air Mobility Advancements and Women in Aviation,’ will emphasise the critical role technology plays in advancing air mobility while highlighting the significant contributions of women in these technological advancements such as AI, IoT, and data analytics in aviation.

