Dubai: The WOMANi Symposium 2024 successfully concluded in Dubai, leaving attendees inspired and empowered to drive change in the field of Islamic business and finance. Organised by Cambridge IFA as part of its WOMANi Programme, the symposium convened a powerful network of women leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, advocates, and changemakers to discuss, strategise, celebrate and propel the advancement of women within the Islamic business and finance landscape.

For nearly a decade, WOMANi has been dedicated to commemorating the accomplishments and triumphs of prominent women in the realms of Islamic business and finance. DDCAP Group has been a steadfast supporter of the WOMANi programme since its inception. Their unwavering commitment has been instrumental in building a platform that enables the talents and capabilities of women in Islamic business and finance to flourish.

This year’s symposium revolved around the rising global demand for Islamic finance creating new avenues for empowering women to step into executive leadership positions. The panellists explored critical topics such as overcoming barriers to leadership, leveraging opportunities in the evolving Islamic finance landscape, and the unique contributions women bring to C-suite roles.

Under the visionary leadership of Professor Humayon Dar, Chairman of the WOMANi Programme, and championed by Stella Cox CBE, FCSI (Hon) as Patron-in-Chief, this initiative has emerged as a powerful force for women's empowerment in Islamic business and finance.

The Islamic finance industry has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, blending ethical principles with financial innovation. Yet, women's representation in C-suite roles within the sector remains notably limited. This panel explored the diverse challenges and opportunities women face in their journey toward top leadership positions in Islamic business and finance.

The panel on “Challenges and Opportunities for Women Advancing to C-Suite Roles in Islamic Business and Finance” was moderated by Zaineb Sefiani, Founder and Director, Carrera Learning and included Norazua Marzuki, Director, Head of Islamic Finance of MUFG Bank Malaysia Berhad; Maya Marissa Malek, Chief Executive Officer of Amanie Advisors; and Haifa Abdulali Al Lawati, Chief Human Resource Officer of Bank Nizwa.

The panellists analysed the current Islamic finance landscape, uncovered key obstacles, and proposed actionable solutions to drive progress and foster greater inclusion of women in this evolving industry. To empower women in Islamic finance and unlock their full potential, it is imperative to dismantle cultural and organisational barriers, invest in robust leadership development programmes, and cultivate a culture of mentorship and role modelling. By advocating for supportive policies and regulations, and learning from organisations that have successfully implemented innovative strategies, we can create a more inclusive and equitable environment where women can thrive and reach the highest levels of leadership in Islamic finance.

Women are leading the way in Islamic finance, showcasing exceptional resilience, creativity, and determination. Far from being just participants, they are trailblazers, driving innovation and shaping the industry's future. Their leadership is vital to unlocking the full potential of Islamic finance, fostering a more inclusive and prosperous landscape. Through their contributions, they are transforming the industry and demonstrating that true progress and prosperity stem from diverse leadership and forward-thinking innovation.

The WOMANi Symposium provided a platform to discuss practical solutions to the challenges faced by women in Islamic finance. By highlighting the importance of mentorship, sponsorship, and flexible work arrangements, the event aimed to create a more supportive and equitable environment for women to thrive.

The evening celebrated exceptional women who have been pioneers, innovators, academicians, CEOs, and trailblazers, paving the way not only for themselves but also for future generations to follow and draw inspiration from. The WOMANi Programme honoured achievements across various categories, including WOMANi Academica, WOMANi Professional, WOMANi Significancica, WOMANi Influencer, WOMANi Influencer & CEO, WOMANi Five-Star, and WOMANi Pioneers.

This year, awards and certificates were presented to leading women from the industry, including Maya Marissa Malek, Dr Sawsan A. Al Madhi, Suhaida Mahpot, Khairul Nisa Ismail, Latifa Bibi Binti Musafar Hameed, Suzana Md Samsudi, Amal Saif, Norazua Marzuki, Luísa Evaristo, Haifa Al Lawati, Zaineb Sefiani, Salima Obaid Issa Al-Marzoqi, Siti Fatahiyah Mahamood, Ahlam Samara, Donna D Souza, Farah Hashim, Hina Jehanzeb Khan, Liza Maslamani, Rawan Goussous, Shatha Musleh, Sibghat Asad, Sonal Dawda, Ni Putu Desinthya A Azhari, Nayab Raza, Saima Khan, Madiha Sarim Alvi, Dr Sara Al Hammadi, Bhaviya Mohandas, Amal Said Al Juma, Areeba Khan, Dr Ghada Al Fayez, Miranti Rostian, Zariah Abu Samah, Amna Dashti, Rabia Ahsan, Na'Imatu Abdullahi, Zarinah Mohd Yusoff, Dr Gulnar Mulla, Dr Maha Salman, Fatima Saleh Alblooshi and Datin Dr Norazida Mohamed.

Women are leading the way in Islamic business and finance, driving innovation, shaping the industry's future, and advocating for ethical practices. Their contributions are crucial to the sector’s sustainable growth. By embracing diversity and inclusion, the industry can unlock its full potential and attain greater prosperity.

About Cambridge IFA:

Cambridge IFA is a financial services intelligence house that specialises in developing and utilising powerful cutting-edge analytical tools to evaluate business data, assess macroeconomic indicators and understand market trends, leadership positioning and brand development relevant to the development of the financial services industry globally.

The principal activity of Cambridge IFA is developing performance indicators specific to alternative practices of banking and finance. It also aims to provide strategic advice to governments, financial institutions and multilateral organisations in the development of financial markets including alternative banking and finance products, procedures, practices and policies.

Through our strong and invaluable relations with policymakers and private sector industries, we have insights into market and business trends as well as policy changes. This allows us to identify and prioritise common issues and provide perspectives and solutions that are practical, focused and effective; which will increase the competitive advantage of our clients.

Cambridge IFA is a member of the HD-Cambridge Group of Companies headquartered in London.