Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – The Visual Arts Commission, under the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Culture, is proud to announce the winners of the second edition of the Kingdom Photography Award, a competition that invited aspiring and seasoned photographers to submit a series of images under the theme “We Tell Stories.”

The winning artworks will be displayed alongside the work of professional photographers at 'AlHasa Hassana,' an exhibition held at Hayy Jameel in Jeddah from the 11th of February to the 2nd of March. The exhibition, open to the public with free admission, is a celebration of visual storytelling that showcases a diverse array of narratives captured by talented photographers in Saudi Arabia through their own lenses.

After careful assessment from a panel of local and international experts, five entries were chosen for their ability to capture the beauty, diversity, and unique perspectives of Saudi Arabia. The expert panel included Ghada AlMuhanna, Hussain AlMoosawi, Mick Moore, Mohammed AlFaraj, and Tanvi Mishra. Each winning artist will receive a cash prize and vouchers valued at SAR 40,000.

Antonia Carver, Director of Art Jameel, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with the Ministry of Culture and the Visual Arts Commission to host Kingdom Photography at Hayy Jameel, and to have the opportunity to feature and work with such dynamic photographers and curators. As Jeddah's home for the arts, Hayy Jameel nurtures the broadest community of creatives. We have long had a special mandate to support the active photography community in Saudi Arabia, and look forward to opening our space for makers and image-makers, including a specialist darkroom, at Hayy Jameel this year. We thank the Commission and our collaborators and wider community for their constant support and spirit of collaboration.

The winners and their work include:

Abdullah Alshaikh: Series Title: I'm from this Land Location: Al-Ahsa Oasis Artist Statement: In the heart of Al-Ahsa Oasis, Abdullah Hussain Alshaikh's series traces the intimate journey of farmers and the 2.5 million date palms that define Al-Ahsa.



Amnah Alhaik: Series Title: The Women from Al-Qatif Location: Qatif Artist Statement: Amnah Ibrahim Alhaik's lens captures the urban landscape of Al-Qatif, focusing on the daily rituals of women, both young and elderly.



Nather Alsyf: Series Title: Ibrahim Almilad - Life in Colors Location: Qatif Artist Statement: In the heart of Qatif, Nather Abd Rab Alrasool Alsyf introduces us to Ibrahim Almilad, a 65-year-old artist living on a small farm adjacent to a graveyard.



Mohammed Al Jerabi: Series Title: Saudi Symphony Location: Riyadh Artist Statement: Time and the art machines together created the ultimate sound of war and its most powerful language, merging with time to become the language of battle and a joyful canvas.



Zuhair Altraifi: Series Title: Ain Al-Jawhariya (Al-Jawhariya Spring) Location: Al-Ahsa Artist Statement: Zuhair Ahmad Altraifi's series captures the essence of Ain Al-Jawhariya, a once vibrant underground spring in Al-Ahsa.



Congratulating the winners, Dina Amin, CEO of the Visual Arts Commission, stated, "We are thrilled to unveil the remarkable narratives captured by the winners of the Kingdom Photography Award. These visual storytellers skillfully depict the essence of Saudi Arabia, with each series telling a unique tale. The exceptional artworks presented through the Award demonstrate the importance of such initiatives in providing a unique platform for discovering new talent and growing the visual arts sector in KSA."

Accompanying the exhibition will be a series of activities, from insightful panel talks to hands-on workshops, all set against the backdrop of the diverse and captivating works on display. For additional details about the exhibition and its program of events, visit: https://engage.moc.gov.sa/tkpa/exhibition/

About the Visual Arts Commission:

The Visual Arts Commission is one of 11 sector-specific commissions under the Ministry of Culture. Founded in 2020, it is leading the development of the visual arts sector in Saudi Arabia. The Commission is working to nurture the talent of art enthusiasts, practitioners, and professionals in the Kingdom, and support the production and exhibition of artwork in all its forms, locally and internationally.

To learn more about the Visual Arts Commission, please visit www.visualarts.moc.gov.sa/en and the commission’s page on Twitter @MOCVisualArts and Instagram @visualarts_moc

About the Ministry of Culture:

Saudi Arabia has a vast history of arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture is developing Saudi Arabia’s cultural economy and enriching the daily lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.

Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry is leading a cultural transformation to develop an abundant ecosystem that nurtures creativity, unlocks the economic potential of the sector and unleashes new and inspiring forms of expression.

Find the Ministry of Culture on social media: Twitter @MOCSaudi (Arabic); @MOCSaudi_En (English) | Instagram @mocsaudi

