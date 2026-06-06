Dubai, United Arab Emirates: GameExpo 2026 has officially opened as part of Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF) 2026, welcoming gamers, creators and families for the first day of this weekend’s mega flagship event.

Visitors of all ages enjoyed a packed opening day, with interactive experiences, live competitions and family-friendly fun at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) across Exhibition Halls 5, 6, 7, & 8. The event is organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

Among the key highlights on the first day included the DMCC VR Challenge, Rove Gaming Nights Award Ceremony, Dubai Police: Fortnight Map Showcase, Cosplay Catwalk by Comicave, and True Gamers x DEF tournaments.

With two days left of GameExpo, individuals are encouraged not to miss out the wide variety of activities and entertainment that are on offer.

Tickets start from AED 29, with ticket holders having an exciting opportunity to win a brand-new Jetour T2 Luxury Plus courtesy of Elite Group Holding with their GameExpo ticket. Visitors can also benefit from up to six hours of free parking at DWTC’s Mustaqbal Parking and Exhibition Street Parking.

The Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF) 2026 is presented by du, with the support of key partners including Amazon, Dubai Culture, Jetour UAE, part of Elite Group Holding, and talabat. Together, these leading organisations are helping power one of the region’s largest celebrations of gaming, esports, and digital entertainment.

Individuals are encouraged to buy their tickets now by visiting game-expo.platinumlist.net

Follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok for the latest announcements, experiences, and behind-the-scenes updates ahead of GameExpo 2026.

About Dubai Esports & Games Festival

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), a part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF 2026) takes place from 22 May to 7 June 2026. Launched in 2022, the annual festival aims to set and influence trends across the global and regional gaming industry, while bolstering Dubai’s position as a global hub for esports and interactive, tech-driven entertainment. DEF features a diverse mix of experiences, including flagship gaming events, esports tournaments, educational initiatives, and industry-led platforms that connect communities, talent, and businesses from around the world.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), a part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

For further information, please contact:

Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae