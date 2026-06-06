Presented by du and supported by leading partners, including Amazon, Dubai Culture, Jetour UAE and talabat, DEF 2026 brings together industry leaders to support talent development, innovation and community engagement across gaming

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading organisations from across the public and private sectors have come together through Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF) 2026 to support the continued growth of Dubai’s gaming and esports ecosystem, helping create new opportunities for players, creators, developers and aspiring industry professionals.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the event is running until 7 June.

Through partnerships spanning technology, culture, mobility, retail and entertainment, this year’s festival reflects a shared commitment to supporting emerging talent, fostering innovation, and creating pathways for the next generation of gaming professionals across the region.

Beyond live gaming experiences, DEF 2026 also supports the development of future gaming talent through initiatives including the GameOn Programme, Education Engagement Programme, School Cups, and the DEF Educational Summit, helping connect students, educators and aspiring professionals with opportunities across the wider gaming industry.

Presented by du and backed by major partners, including Amazon; Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture); Jetour UAE, part of Elite Group Holding; and talabat, DEF 2026 demonstrates how organisations across diverse sectors are helping shape the future of gaming in Dubai.

Their support is helping deliver an expanded programme of esports tournaments, interactive experiences, educational initiatives, cosplay competitions, community activations and industry platforms designed to inspire participation and support the continued growth of Dubai’s gaming sector.

DEF 2026 supports Dubai’s wider ambition to become a global hub for gaming, esports and digital innovation, bringing together industry leaders, talent and gaming communities through one of the region’s largest gaming festivals.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, presenting partner of DEF, said: “At du, we are committed in harnessing technology and connectivity to create digital experiences that bring people closer to opportunities, communities and passions that matter to them. As presenting partner of Dubai Esports & Games Festival 2026, we are proud to support a platform that brings together gamers, creators, industry leaders and families in an environment that is shaped by innovation, learning and engagement. Gaming is one of the most dynamic expressions of today’s digital culture, through our partnership, we aim to help enrich the experience for participants while inspiring young people to explore new skills, ideas and possibilities for the future. We are also proud to support initiatives that contribute to Dubai’s vision of becoming a global destination for innovation, creativity and digital excellence.”

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said: “The Dubai Esports & Games Festival is a key platform for advancing the cultural and creative industries, fostering innovation, and equipping future generations with the skills needed to succeed in an increasingly digital world. As one of the fastest-growing sectors globally, gaming and esports continue to unlock new opportunities for talent, creators, and entrepreneurs, while driving innovation across a wide range of creative disciplines. The festival’s value lies in its ability to bring together partners, industry leaders, and stakeholders from across the creative ecosystem, creating opportunities for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and the development of a dynamic environment that supports the sector’s continued growth and evolution."

Al Suwaidi added: "Through our partnership with the festival, we are committed to supporting initiatives that empower young people and emerging talent to explore the creative and professional pathways offered by the gaming and esports industry. The festival provides a unique opportunity to develop skills at the intersection of art, design, technology, and innovation, while highlighting the importance of strategic partnerships in strengthening the sector’s competitiveness and accelerating its growth. DEF reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for the creative economy and a leading destination for talent and innovation."

The citywide festival is bringing together gaming, esports, technology, creativity and entertainment through an expanded programme of experiences designed to engage players, fans, families and industry professionals alike.

Samer Costantine, Regional Sales Manager of Jetour UAE at Elite Group Holding said: "At Jetour, we believe the future belongs to those who dare to push boundaries, and that is exactly the spirit we see at the Dubai Esports & Games Festival. This event is a convergence of technology, ambition, and the next generation of innovators. As a brand built on smart technology, bold design, and forward-thinking engineering, aligning ourselves with DEF 2026 is a natural fit. The energy here belongs to a generation that is bold, connected, and unafraid to reimagine what is possible, and so does Jetour. We are proud to stand alongside a platform that is shaping Dubai's future as a global hub for gaming, creativity, and innovation, and to show that Jetour is the lifestyle brand this generation chooses."

Stefano Martinelli, Vice President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa, said: "Dubai continues to cement its position as a hub for gaming and esports, and we are thrilled to be part of the Dubai Esports & Games Festival this year. At Amazon, we are passionate about creating memorable experiences for our customers. As this passion point continues to spread across the region, we see tremendous opportunity to connect with the vibrant gaming community in new and exciting ways. Through our sponsorship, we are bringing the speed and convenience that defines Amazon Now into an immersive, high-energy laser tag experience. We are proud to reward winners with savings and giveaways from both Amazon Now and our electronics selection, while giving them easy access to the gear they need to level up through our gaming page on Amazon.ae – extending the excitement of the arena into customers' everyday lives."

About Dubai Esports & Games Festival

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), a part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF 2026) takes place from 22 May to 7 June 2026. Launched in 2022, the annual festival aims to set and influence trends across the global and regional gaming industry, while bolstering Dubai’s position as a global hub for esports and interactive, tech-driven entertainment. DEF features a diverse mix of experiences, including flagship gaming events, esports tournaments, educational initiatives, and industry-led platforms that connect communities, talent, and businesses from around the world.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), a part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

For further information, please contact:

Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae