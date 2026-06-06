ubai, United Arab Emirates: Students from across the UAE attended the inaugural Dubai Esports & Games Festival’s Education & Gaming Summit exploring the rapidly expanding gaming industry in the city and the career opportunities it is creating.

The one-day summit brought together students and graduates aged 16 and over, alongside industry experts, to enhance understanding of the evolving gaming ecosystem and Dubai’s position within the global landscape.

The summit reinforced Dubai’s position as a regional forerunner in the gaming space, offering attendees the chance to discover more about development and infrastructure, as well as network with experts, recruiters, and those driving Dubai’s role in the global gaming conversation.

These networking opportunities were part of Mix and Match – a dedicated space for students and experts to connect and develop meaningful relationships in the pursuit of careers and talent acquisition. Along with networking opportunities, there were CV clinics, prospective internship placements, and information on the skills required to turn a passion for the industry into a full-time career.

Among the students to attend was John David, a student at Metaverse Training Age Institution, who spoke positively of the Summit. He said: “The gaming industry is growing rapidly, especially in the last few years and to see so many people here at the summit was great. I had the chance to network and have access to recruiters which is very beneficial which will help me in the future when I graduate.”

Practical, hands-on workshops were also popular among attendees. These included sessions on the use of AI in game development and a crash course in playable experiences.

In addition, panel discussions with representatives of DMCC, Pixel Perfect MENA, Bandai Namco, Tencent’s Level Infinite and TikTok LIVE, offered their insights into the industry, its development, and how people can forge a career in it.

Some of the panellists spoke of the importance of this summit and why gaming and education goes hand-in-hand.

yad Alsabouni, Program Coordinator, Bachelor of Science in Game Design and Development, and Assistant Professor of Game Design at American University in Dubai, said: “Gaming has become one of the most powerful creative mediums through which young people communicate and engage with the world. Education plays an important role in helping students move beyond being consumers of games to becoming thoughtful creators of meaningful interactive experiences. At AUD, the Bachelor of Science in Game Design and Development program brings together creativity, technology, and storytelling, enabling students to develop the skills and confidence needed to contribute to an evolving global industry.”

Al Mujtaba Suliman, Student Life Admin Support at University of Wollongong in Dubai, said: “At the University of Wollongong in Dubai, we foster talented and passionate students to facilitate their pathway into a professional career in eSports. Whether it is players or other roles in media or operations, UOWD strives to provide the platform necessary as the hub of collegiate eSports in the UAE.”

Anna Tookey, Head of Games at SAE University College Dubai, said: The future of the gaming industry depends on developing the next generation of skilled creators, developers, and innovators. For more than 20 years, SAE University College has been helping build the UAE’s creative technology talent pipeline through industry-focused education, hands-on learning and portfolio development. Events such as the DEF Education & Gaming Summit are vital in connecting education with industry, fostering collaboration, and ensuring the region’s gaming and esports ecosystem continues to grow and thrive.

On Saturday, from 3:35 to 6:05pm,the du Main Arena’s esports stage at GameExpo, will see the top UAE collegiate teams compete in two electrifying Valorant showcases as the country’s future gaming stars go head-to-head.

The DEF Education & Gaming Summit formed part of the wider Dubai Esports & Games Festival (22 May – 7 June 2026), a citywide programme of events, competitions, and experiences. Its flagship event - GameExpo is taking place until 7 June at DWTC’s Exhibition Halls 5, 6, 7, & 8 with tickets costing AED 29 still available.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://game-expo.platinumlist.net/.

Follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok for the latest announcements, experiences, and behind-the-scenes updates ahead of GameExpo 2026.

For media inquiries and media passes, contact DFRE@sevenmedi.ae

About Dubai Esports & Games Festival

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), a part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF 2026) takes place from 22 May to 7 June 2026. Launched in 2022, the annual festival aims to set and influence trends across the global and regional gaming industry, while bolstering Dubai’s position as a global hub for esports and interactive, tech-driven entertainment. DEF features a diverse mix of experiences, including flagship gaming events, esports tournaments, educational initiatives, and industry-led platforms that connect communities, talent, and businesses from around the world.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), a part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

For further information, please contact:

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae

Dubai Economy and Tourism