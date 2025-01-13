Dubai, UAE: The highly anticipated MENA Digital Awards concluded its 9th edition with a dazzling ceremony in Dubai, celebrating the region’s top digital innovators and pioneers. This year’s event not only recognised exceptional achievements across the digital spectrum but also spotlighted extraordinary individuals and organizations reshaping the digital narrative.

Highlighting the evening’s honors, Ahmad Abdullah from Dubai TV was celebrated with the ‘Young Talent Emirati Recognition Award in Media’, a tribute to his remarkable contributions to the industry. Additionally, Mohamad Itani accepted the ‘Excellence Spotlight Award’ on behalf of Amazon Ads, acknowledging their innovative excellence in digital advertising.

The prestigious Grand Prix award was presented to Mastercard for its Gamer EQ campaign, with Carat MENA as the client. Dentsu earned the coveted title of ‘Network of the Year’, while Fusion was named ‘Agency of the Year’, solidifying their positions as leaders in the MENA digital landscape.

In addition to the individual and organizational awards, the event honored contributions from global powerhouses including Omnicom, Group M, Dentsu, Carat, MCN, and UM, underscoring the MENA region’s growing prominence on the international stage.

Najla Semaan Mazboudi, Founder of the MENA Digital Awards, shared her thoughts on the event, “The MENA Digital Awards stand as a testament to the innovation and excellence driving our digital ecosystem forward. This year’s winners embody the bold vision and creative ingenuity shaping the future of digital communication in the MENA region.”

The awards ceremony served as both a celebration and a platform for the industry’s brightest minds to connect, collaborate, and inspire future breakthroughs in digital media. To view the full list of winners, visit https://www.menadigitalawards.com/MDA-WINNERS-2024

About MENA Digital Awards (MDA)

MENA Digital Awards (MDA) is a bespoke, first-of-its-kind digital awards program, launched in 2014. MDA promotes and honours digital innovation and media in the MENA region, and celebrates the people and brands that are shaping the future of the communications industry.

MDA is guided by international standards in its judging processes, with a jury made up of recognised digital experts and an official independent audit partner. MDA invites participation from all digital players, with entry categories that allow for all forms of technical and creative digital work from any communication discipline to be submitted. The results and impact of the entry play a major role in its hopes for success at the awards show.