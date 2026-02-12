The panel discussion, held at the event’s Molecular Diagnostics track, discussed both advances and gaps in genomic medicine

WHX Labs continues until tomorrow at Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Discussions at WHX Labs today highlighted both the rapid advances and ongoing challenges shaping the future of genomic medicine during a session titled: “Molecular diagnostics in the next decade, regional and global perspectives” held as part of the event’s Molecular Diagnostics and Genomics track.

Featuring a distinguished panel of regional and international experts, the session included insights from Dr Hemad Yasaei, Head of Molecular Diagnostics & Genomics, National Reference Laboratory; Dr Ahmed Alfares, Deputy Executive Director, Genomic Medicine Center of Excellence, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre; Dr Rami Mahfouz, Professor & Head of Division of Clinical Pathology, American University of Beirut Medical Center and Dr Ahmad Abu Tayoun, Director, Dubai Health Genomic Medicine Center.

During the panel discussion, panelists emphasised that, despite the expanding use of whole genome sequencing, many patients still remain without definitive diagnoses. Speakers noted that closing this diagnostic gap will require not only technological innovation but also deeper biological insight and broader integration of multi-omics approaches.

Addressing the evolution of genomic testing, Alfares said: “Even with the best standard-of-care testing, we continue to see a diagnostic gap of around 50%. Emerging technologies, including long-read sequencing, multi-omics and artificial intelligence, are moving us closer to near-complete genomic assemblies and functional interpretation. This is where the real opportunity lies – not just identifying variants but understanding their biological impact.”

The panelists also underscored the growing importance of locally derived genomic databases, recognising their value in refining variant interpretation while acknowledging that significant global knowledge gaps remain.

The conversation extended to the clinical adoption of genomics, where speakers challenged long-standing perceptions surrounding cost, turnaround time and diagnostic uncertainty. Advances in rapid sequencing technologies, coupled with declining testing costs, were highlighted as critical enablers for integrating genomics into routine healthcare.

Looking ahead, discussions on liquid biopsy and data sharing reinforced the need for balanced, evidence-driven implementation. Mahfouz said: “Liquid biopsy is transforming our capabilities, but today it is best viewed as complementary to tissue testing rather than a replacement. As technologies mature, combining both approaches from the outset will enhance sensitivity and clinical decision-making.”

Held under the theme “Molecular Innovations: Transforming laboratory medicine and patient outcomes” the Molecular Diagnostics and Genomics track at WHX Labs features expert-led sessions covering next-generation sequencing implementation, rapid molecular testing for infectious diseases, advances in oncology biomarkers, quality assurance frameworks, and emerging technologies including CRISPR diagnostics and AI integration.

Designed for molecular technologists, laboratory directors, and pathologists, the program addresses real-world challenges in assay validation, bioinformatics workflows, regulatory compliance, and clinical interpretation of complex molecular data. The conference provides attendees with actionable insights to enhance laboratory operations, improve diagnostic accuracy, and implement innovative molecular approaches.

Rejoy Penacerrada, Conference Director, Informa Markets said: “Genomic medicine is progressing rapidly, and the focus must remain on converting innovation into real-world patient impact. Conversations like these play a vital role in addressing both the promise of new technologies and the realities of clinical adoption.”

Marking a significant milestone, the 25th Annual Laboratory Management and Medicine Congress features nine CME-accredited scientific conference tracks, including Laboratory Management, Haematology, Clinical Chemistry, Clinical Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Histopathology, Lab Quality Management and Blood Transfusion Medicine & Cell Therapy.

Led by 250 global thought leaders and laboratory specialists, the congress reflects the 25-year journey of WHX Labs in Dubai under the theme, “Celebrating the past and empowering the future of lab quality through innovation and global benchmarking.” Tomorrow, on the final day of WHX Labs, the Congress will focus on Lab Quality Management and Blood Transfusion Medicine & Cellular Therapy.

