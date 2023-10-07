Dubai, UAE: The 25th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) will witness the participation of Wasl Group, one of the most prominent real estate developers in Dubai. As a Jubilie Sponsor of WETEX and DSS, the Group will showcase during the exhibition a wide range of innovative and proactive solutions that enhance the efficiency and sustainability of its existing and upcoming projects. This contributes greatly to reducing the Group’s carbon footprint while enhancing the quality of life for communities.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising WETEX and DSS 2023 under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, from 15 to 17 November 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Wasl’s pavilion at the exhibition will showcase the Food Tech Valley - the upcoming development that Wasl has developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change & Environment, to triple the UAE’s food production. Wasl will also highlight its sustainability initiatives to increase energy and water consumption efficiency, and improve waste management at its projects. The Group will showcase its smart planning techniques and valuable engineering technologies it invests in, to support the sustainability of construction materials while reducing construction waste. Wasl Group is looking forward to its participation in the exhibition as it provides a unique opportunity to highlight its sustainability strategy and plans that are implemented in its projects, including Wasl Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

As one of the largest specialised exhibitions worldwide, WETEX and DSS is the ideal platform for Wasl to learn about future technologies that accelerate climate actionand enhance the region’s contribution to the global sustainability agenda. This is underscored by the timing of the exhibition, which is being held a few days before the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), to be hosted by the UAE at Expo City Dubai in November 2023.

“We welcome the participation of Wasl Group in WETEX and DSS 2023, the largest exhibition in the region in the energy, water, green development, sustainability, electric vehicles, and smart cities. We hope that this edition will provide additional momentum to enhance the UAE and Middle East’s contribution to green buildings and smart and sustainable cities. The exhibition is a leading platform for global institutions and companies to present their latest solutions and products, and to learn about innovative technologies from around the world that will ensure a more sustainable future for humanity. It provides an ideal platform for companies, investors, and visitors from around the world to explore investment and business opportunities, build partnerships, and meet with notable companies and decision-makers from around the world,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS.

“WETEX is one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the UAE’s sustainability calendar and a vibrant platform for Wasl Group to explore opportunities for collaboration, aligned with the UAE’s green ambitions. We believe that long-term value creation can be successfully achieved by serving the interests of the planet, our people, customers, and communities. As COP28 convenes in the UAE later this year, Wasl Group looks forward to being a part of the wider global climate action plan. Through our efforts as one of Dubai’s leading organisations, we are committed to sustainability initiatives that inspire people and businesses to take action towards a sustainable future,” said HE Hesham Abdullah Al Qassim, CEO of Wasl Group.

