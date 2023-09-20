Doha – Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) recently hosted a one-day symposium titled ‘Tackling Obesity: Multidisciplinary Approaches for Comprehensive Care,’ which comprised a series of lectures and interactive sessions at WCM-Q premises.

Coordinated by the Division of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) at WCM-Q and directed by Dr. Tariq Chukir, assistant professor of medicine at WCM-Q and a WCM-Q alum, the symposium was designed to enable health professionals to recognize misconceptions about the management of obesity; describe up-to-date and evidence-based strategies to manage obesity, from lifestyle interventions to advanced therapies; and formulate an individualized patient-centered plan to manage patients before, during, and after weight loss.

The symposium was aimed at physicians, nurses, pharmacists, allied health professionals, researchers, and students and was delivered in collaboration with experts from local, regional, and international institutions.

Speakers included Qatar University’s Dr. Hiba Bawadi, professor in nutrition and dietetics, Dr. Ghadir Al-Jayyousi, assistant professor of health education and promotion, and Joyce Moawad, lecturer and clinical coordinator; Aman Hospital’s Dr. Saif Azzawi, head of plastic reconstructive and cosmetic surgery division, and Dr. Bassem Safadi, chair of surgical services and consultant in general and bariatric surgery; and Hamad Medical Corporation’s Dr. Nour Isleem, clinical pharmacist, Dr. Noor Nabeel Suleiman, consultant endocrinologist and a WCM-Q alum, and professor Shahrad Taheri, director of National Obesity Treatment Centre. Additional speakers include Dr. Cosette Fakih El Khoury, consultant for the World Health Organization, and Dr. Roberto Simons-Linares, director of bariatric and metabolic endoscopy at Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH.

Dr. Chukir said: “Obesity is a complex and serious medical problem that increases the risk of developing several other conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, liver disease, sleep apnea, and certain cancers. The symposium was a testament to the power of interdisciplinary cooperation in managing obesity. By bringing together healthcare professionals from various fields and institutions to discuss the most up-to-date and scientific evidence-based strategies, we can help ensure they can effectively support patients in managing the condition over the long term.”

Dr. Thurayya Arayssi, vice dean for academic and curricular affairs at WCM-Q, said: “As part of our commitment to continuing medical education and professional development, we offer health practitioners a series of workshops on diverse but relevant topics throughout the year. We also provide a comprehensive overview of each topic under discussion by inviting local, regional, and international experts to share their valuable insights. We look forward to continuing to deliver on our educational promise to the health community.”

In Qatar, WCM-Q is accredited as a provider of continuing medical education by the Department of Healthcare Professions (DHP) of the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and is accredited internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).​​​​​

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive six-year medical program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, the Primary Health Care Corporation, the Feto Maternal Center, and Sidra Medicine, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

