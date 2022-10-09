Sharjah: A huge turnout of visitors has flocked to the 50th edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show (WJMES), now in its fifth day, to take advantage of its fantastic offerings and valuable prizes allocated for visitors in celebration of its golden jubilee and to view spectacular watch and jewellery collections being showcased by more than 900 exhibitors and unique brands from across the globe.

Organised and hosted by the Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the 50th edition of the show will conclude evening today.

The event has attracted a large number of jewellery and watch designers, suppliers, manufacturers, and wholesalers, who are seeking to make deals, build partnerships, and promote and market their businesses.

The five-day fair has also provided an ideal platform for some exhibitors to reveal their expansion plans in the UAE. Salem Al Shueibi Jewellery has announced a new plan to set up an AED 100 million gold factory in the UAE, with a total area of 9,000 square meters and a production capacity of 7 tons per year. The plant will be one of the largest gold factories in the Middle East.

HE Saif Mohammad Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said: "We are thrilled with the significant and expanding public attendance that the event is experiencing. This was expected given the event's international reputation and prominence, as well as the business community's and visitors’ confidence in it. As promised, the event is still impressing visitors with its advantages, returns, offers, discounts, and valuable prizes, as well as by the excellence of the Golden Jubilee Edition, with innovative programs and exclusive offers being offered by makers of the most prestigious jewellery, rare gold works, unique diamonds, and luxury watches.

Stressing the importance of the event, Al Midfa said: "The show is significantly reviving the local and regional gold and jewellery trade and industry. It serves as a gathering place for big corporations and owners of well-known watch and jewellery brand names and offers a crucial regional platform to boost their sales. It also acts as a springboard for companies looking to develop their operations in one of the world's most promising markets and solidify their presence in the Middle East."

