Jeddah, KSA – The Jeddah Historic District Program has announced the organization of several events to be held in the Al-Balad area to accompany the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™️ matches.

the Jeddah Historic District Program obtained sponsorship rights as an official cultural destination for the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™️ championship held for the first time in the Kingdom. The program’s upcoming events align with its objectives to strengthen the tourism sector, develop the local economy, and increase awareness of the area’s cultural heritage, which is listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Under the slogan “Visit Al-Balad,” the Jeddah Historic District Program welcomes everyone to enjoy the events’ ambiance and activities. Designed to cater to all ages, visitors can enjoy watching the matches on large screens in two locations: Al-Arbaeen Lagoon, and Al-Aidaroos Court (next to Al-Falah School).

Registration for the events held in conjunction with the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup matches is now open at https://www.ticketmx.com/ar/d/4813/fifa-club-fan-zone-in-zone-al-balad. All matches will take place in Jeddah from 12-22 December.