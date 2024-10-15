Miral has announced that Yas Island and Saadiyat Island saw a surge in visitors over the summer period, further consolidating their position as must-visit destinations for families and visitors from around the world.

Yas Island, the UAE’s leading leisure and entertainment destination, witnessed a significant increase in domestic and international visitors, with a 72 percent increase in visitation to Yas Theme Parks from GCC countries, followed by a 24 percent increase in visitors from India.

Hotels on Yas Island recorded an 83 percent occupancy rate throughout the summer season with a 29 percent increase in international hotel guests, and a 90 percent hotel occupancy rate in August 2024 alone.

Saadiyat Island, home to beaches, resorts, and cultural experiences, continued to draw visitors from around the globe, recording an occupancy rate of more than 65 percent over summer, with a 73 percent occupancy in August 2024.

Saadiyat Island’s summer hotel occupancy rose by 13 percent compared to 2023, with international hotel guest arrivals growing by 19 percent.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said, “We are thrilled with the success Yas Island and Saadiyat Island have achieved this summer. Their remarkable performance has truly elevated this season into one of the most vibrant and high-demand periods in Abu Dhabi's tourism calendar. The impressive occupancy rates and increase in visitation reflect our ongoing efforts to position Yas Island as a global destination for entertainment and leisure, and Saadiyat Island as a leading beach, nature and cultural destination. We remain committed to creating exceptional experiences for our guests while contributing to Abu Dhabi’s economic growth.”

The actor Ryan Reynolds has been named Yas Island’s third Chief Island Officer (CIO), with his star power further elevating the island’s appeal on the global stage. Additionally, for the second year in a row, Yas Island collaborated with the Kuwaiti group, Miami Band, to release a summer version of their song AACHAW. The track has ignited a wave of popularity across the GCC, drawing visitors from across the region.

Yas Island hosted a range of major events during the summer, further cementing its position as a leading entertainment destination. Yas Theme Parks hosted summer festivities for families, with special events and interactive experiences, while Yas Bay Waterfront offered a selection of events, fireworks, and upscale dining experiences.

As the largest mall on the island, Yas Mall offered a mix of entertainment, shopping and dining experiences attracting thousands of visitors with exclusive summer promotions, extended shopping hours, and family-friendly activities.

This summer’s results underscore the positions of Yas Island and Saadiyat Island as leading destinations for leisure, entertainment and luxury, welcoming guests from all corners of the world.