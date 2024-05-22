The event aims to create a networking platform for entrepreneurs and provide mentorship by business experts and provide guidance on successfully setting up a business in the UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Following the success of the first LaunchPad event, Virtuzone, a leader specialising in business setup and corporate services, announces its highly anticipated second edition, LaunchPad 2024: Mastering Business Setup and Tax Strategy in the UAE, an exclusive event designed to empower entrepreneurs and foster business growth in the UAE. With a track record of assisting over 75,000 businesses and entrepreneurs in establishing their presence in the UAE, Virtuzone continues its commitment to nurturing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Emirates.

The event is taking place on Tuesday 28 May 2024, in the vibrant district of Warehouse Four Al Quoz. LaunchPad 2024 promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for aspiring and established entrepreneurs alike to connect, learn, and grow their ventures in UAE. The event is tailored to provide attendees with invaluable insights, resources, and networking opportunities essential for navigating the complexities of starting and scaling a business in the UAE.

LaunchPad 2024 features exclusive sessions created specifically for entrepreneurs seeking refinement and support in their entrepreneurial journey. Attendees can look forward to learning directly from industry experts on topics ranging from corporate tax simplification to business setup structures and securing capital and investment. Prospective entrepreneurs can be further mentored by a network of high-profile guest speakers, venture capitalists, and founders of unicorn start-ups through interactive sessions. Attendees will also have access to exclusive discounts and rewards during the event.

"Starting a business in the UAE can be tricky and confusing, but at Virtuzone, we believe in empowering entrepreneurs with the knowledge and resources they need to succeed,” said Neil Petch, Chairman and Co-founder of Virtuzone. “At LaunchPad 2024, we aim to create a platform where entrepreneurs can access expert guidance, connect with like-minded individuals, and unlock exclusive benefits that accelerate their business journey while ensuring their compliance with UAE business laws.”

In addition to offering valuable educational content and networking opportunities, LaunchPad 2024 serves as a catalyst for collaboration and innovation within the UAE business community. By bringing together diverse groups of entrepreneurs, industry experts, and service providers, Virtuzone is fostering an ecosystem of support and growth for businesses of all sizes and sectors.

Entrepreneurs interested in attending LaunchPad 2024 are encouraged to register early to secure their spot and take advantage of the myriad benefits offered.

For more information and registration details, visit: https://launchpad.vz.ae/

-Ends-

About Virtuzone

Virtuzone is the UAE’s first and largest company formation specialists and an award-winning corporate service provider. Established in 2009, Virtuzone has set up the companies of more than 75,000 entrepreneurs from 180 countries. With over 200 staff members speaking 40 languages, Virtuzone provides end-to-end company formation and corporate services, ranging from trade license and visa processing to bank account opening, tax consultancy, compliance, accounting, legal services, and more. Virtuzone is part of Virtugroup, a Dubai-based holding company that comprises TaxReady, VZ Real Estate, VZX, and Next Generation Equity, which offers citizenship and residency-by-investment programs.