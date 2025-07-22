Jeddah is set to host International Beauty Expo 2025, the leading international trade show that redefines the landscape of the beauty and wellness industry, from September 9-11, 2025, at the Jeddah Superdome.

According to the organizers, Saudi Arabia's rapid population growth, the fastest among the GCC countries, and in addition the National Transformation Program (NTP) under Vision 2030, which aims to promote economic diversification, empower women, and create a growing consumer base with rising incomes, are factors that prompted the exhibition to be held in Jeddah.

The exhibition organizers also explained that their vision is to enhance the leadership of the beauty and perfume industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and highlight the revival and growth of the Saudi market in this field, especially since the Kingdom has the highest per capita spending on beauty and perfumes in the Middle East.

In a span of three days, the show will focus on the four cornerstones of the beauty industry: cosmetics & fragrance, spa & aesthetics, natural products and hair care & nails. From top local and international beauty brands to industry experts, from international beauty associations to local retailers and developers, and from hotels and health and wellness institutions to local institutions and regulatory bodies, some of the finest in the business are all set to descend in Jeddah.

According to preliminary statistics, the number of visitors to the exhibition is expected to exceed ten thousand people, including buyers and traders interested in this industry, trade associations and government agencies, in addition to hotel and spa operating companies, manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers of perfumes, aromatic oils, oud and incense, in addition to beauty and hair professionals, importers, exporters and distributors.