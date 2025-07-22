Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: The sixth edition of the Distinguished Financial Performance Award, organized by the Sharjah Central Finance Department, brought together public and private sector leaders to celebrate institutional excellence and advance a shared vision for sustainable financial management across the Emirate.

Held at Al Qasimia University under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Central Finance Department, the event underscored the importance of strategic alignment between government institutions and national development partners in enhancing efficiency, transparency, and long-term fiscal resilience.

This year’s edition placed a strong emphasis on innovation, accountability, and the implementation of global best practices in financial governance. Key government departments were recognized for their measurable impact on Sharjah’s financial performance indicators, reflecting the Emirate’s commitment to continuous improvement and institutional sustainability.

The construction sector was also represented among the contributors to Sharjah’s development journey. Dar Alwd Construction participated as a golden sponsor of the event, reinforcing the vital role of private sector partners in enabling infrastructure, capacity-building, and sustainable service delivery. During the ceremony, Mr. Mousbah Abdel Aziz was honored for the company’s support of this initiative and its broader alignment with Sharjah’s development goals.

Mr Mousbah Abdel Aziz Vice Chairman of Dar Alwd Construction, stated:"Sharjah’s commitment to performance excellence and sustainable growth reflects the values we share as a construction company focused on long-term development. We are proud to contribute to the institutional frameworks that enable future-ready infrastructure and inclusive prosperity."

The event also featured remarks by Nasser Abdel Aziz Kashwani, Secretary General of the Award, who reaffirmed the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi in fostering a culture of distinction and driving excellence in public financial management.

Tarek Musbah Abdulrahman, General Manager of Dar Alwd Construction said "As we continue to partner with government entities across Sharjah and the wider UAE, our focus remains on delivering infrastructure that is not only high in quality, but aligned with the long-term aspirations of the communities we serve. Supporting this award reflects our belief in excellence, transparency, and sustainable development as cornerstones of national progress".

Dar Alwd’s continued engagement in national initiatives reflects its alignment with the UAE’s vision for integrated development, institutional resilience, and cross-sector collaboration.