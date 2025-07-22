Mariam Al Hammadi: A woman who is financially and legally informed is better equipped to protect her assets and make decisions that reinforce her stability, both within her family and in society.

Sharjah: NAMA Women Advancement held the first session of its community-focused initiative, 'NAMA Talks', today (Tuesday) at Aljada in Sharjah. The initiative aims to raise awareness and support women in making informed decisions that enhance their participation across various spheres of life.

The first session, titled ‘Empowering Women through Financial Risk: Awareness and Understanding’, catered to women aged 18 and above, including students, employees, housewives, retirees, and recent graduates.

Held in strategic partnership with the Sharjah Judicial Department, the session featured H.E. Judge Dr. Salama Rashid Al Ketbi, Head of the Judicial Inspection Department at the Sharjah Judicial Department, who shared legal insights into common financial risks faced by women. Drawn from real court cases, she outlined practical legal protections available to help women safeguard their financial rights.

Empowerment begins with awareness

H.E. Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General of NAMA, said: “At NAMA, we believe that true empowerment starts with awareness. A woman who is financially and legally informed is better equipped to protect her assets and make decisions that reinforce her stability, both within her family and in society. Through ‘NAMA Talks’, we create space for meaningful discussions on real-life challenges that women face, providing content that promotes knowledge and drives positive change.”

“This initiative goes beyond delivering information. It aims to foster a societal culture rooted in shared experiences and knowledge exchange, enabling women in all walks of life to make conscious decisions that contribute to societal empowerment. It reinforces the role of women as active contributors to the family and to the economy alike,” she added.

Real-life cases and practical tools

During the session, participants explored real-life scenarios drawn from court experiences, such as signing contracts without proper understanding, granting general powers of attorney, or dealing with unlicensed entities. These were followed by open discussions and legal commentary by Judge Al Ketbi helping attendees understand the legal implications and best responses in each case.

To conclude, attendees received access to an e-booklet titled ‘Protect Yourself Financially’, offering practical steps to take when faced with financial risks, contact information for relevant support authorities, and a personal pledge to commit to making well-informed financial decisions.

Five sessions planned for this year

This was the first of five sessions planned under the ‘NAMA Talks’ initiative this year. The series is structured around three main themes: financial risks; the importance of women’s careers in STEM fields; and income generation through Artificial Intelligence. It aims to create an enabling environment for women across all aspects of life and increase awareness on pressing social and economic challenges. The initiative also strengthens public engagement with NAMA, and reinforces its position as a leading entity for women’s empowerment.

Sessions will be held across various locations in Sharjah and Fujairah, ensuring broad access for diverse audiences, and the next session is scheduled for August 19 in Khorfakkan. This initiative aligns with NAMA’s broader mission to women’s advancement by creating inclusive spaces for dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and community-based empowerment.