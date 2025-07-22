Sharjah Government Communication Award positions creative competition as a platform to build tomorrow’s leaders in government communication

The Award sets a pioneering model in preparing a new wave of leadership in the field

Communication is now among the top five essential skills in management and business Youth-focused communication programmes increase leadership and self-confidence levels by over 45%

63% of people trust official spokespersons who exhibit transparency and quick response

82% of internet users engage daily with short-form video content

Applications are open until 24 July 2025 via: https://gca.sgmb.ae/en

Sharjah, In its 12th edition, the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA) is reinforcing its mission to build a new generation of government communication leaders, equipped, agile, and ready to navigate a fast-changing world.

Applications for the current edition are open until 24 July 2025, and eligible participants include government entities, the private sector, international organisations, and individuals. Apply now at: https://gca.sgmb.ae/en

With dedicated categories targeting youth, university students, and artificial intelligence skills, the Award is helping to position the UAE as a regional and global leader in modern government communication.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), SGCA recognises that communication is no longer a soft skill as it is one of the top five essential capabilities in today’s leadership and management landscape, especially in the age of digital transformation.

A study by the YTH Initiative found that youth-focused communication programmes can boost self-leadership and confidence by more than 45%. SGCA builds on this insight through the “Best Youth Initiative in Government Communication”, a category that offers young minds the opportunity to take on leadership roles and develop their strategic and social impact skills.

Trust and transparency: Spotlight on spokespersons

The “Best Official Spokesperson” category continues to encourage institutional trust and human-centred communication. According to the 2024 Edelman Trust Barometer, 63% of people are more likely to trust spokespersons who are transparent and responsive, reaffirming the critical role of trusted voices in public engagement.

Digital-first leadership

The Award’s “Best Changemakers in Digital Content” category speaks directly to the reality of how communication is consumed today. A Hubspot report shows that 82% of internet users interact daily with short-form video content, highlighting the growing demand for creative, video-savvy leaders who can translate public messages into visual storytelling that resonates with online audiences.

Merging theory with practice

To bridge the gap between academic theory and real-world communication, SGCA introduced the “Best Research in Communication Sciences” category. A University of Michigan study revealed that organisations applying scientific research in their communication strategies saw 71% higher campaign success rates, a compelling argument for policy guided by data, not guesswork.

Investing in tomorrow’s talent

With its “Universities Challenge” category, hosted in collaboration with United Arab Emirates University, SGCA invites students to compete by solving real-life communication challenges. According to the World Economic Forum, communication and critical thinking are among the most in-demand skills for the leaders of 2030, making this an investment in the UAE’s future workforce.

Communication powered by AI

In recognition of emerging technologies, the Award’s “Artificial Intelligence Skills Camp” (AISC) category aims to equip young leaders with next-generation tools. A report by edX (2023) found that 92% of global executives plan to upskill in AI within the next two years, highlighting the need to integrate tech fluency into the DNA of communication leadership.

A platform for national excellence

With knowledge-based programming and strong institutional partnerships, SGCA continues to serve as a national platform for excellence, nurturing talent, rewarding innovation, and advancing the UAE’s global communication leadership.