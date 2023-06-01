Vibe Martech Fest – the Middle East’s largest marketing technology summit, will take place on September 12 – 14, 2023, in Dubai, UAE. The fifth edition promises to pack in 400 attendees, two stages, workshops and a speaker line-up of global leaders.



Martechvibe celebrates five years of its flagship summit – Vibe Martech Fest. The Middle East’s leading marketing and technology summit will take place on September 12 – 14, 2023, at Address Dubai Marina in Dubai, UAE.



This year, the summit takes on a larger scope – growing in scale, depth and audience. The marketing community stands at an inflection point, driven by emerging technologies that are changing the way enterprises do business, customers buy, and marketing teams operate.



According to Martechvibe’s 2023 State of Martech report, 64% of CMOs said that Martech investments occupy the biggest piece of the pie in marketing budgets. Over 67% said investment in technology remains a top priority for the year, while 33% said tech stack enabling personalisation is the key priority.



Key findings;

● 31% CMOs list not measuring KPIs at each stage as a challenge in winning via omnichannel

● 20% of CMOs said they are looking to consolidate their stack with CDP at the centre

● 89% CMOs leveraged data analytics for their marketing initiatives and are looking to up their game



CMOs are looking for tools to help their teams constantly evolve and innovate. Martech is driving this innovation, and delivering agility to track and prepare for future market currents. Decision-makers and end-users alike play a significant role in this once-a-generation opportunity to shape the future of brand-customer relationships.



“Business leaders have recognised the importance of martech tools, and are leveraging them to understand and interact with customers on a deeper level.



Marketers in the Middle East are now looking to level up their use of martech solutions to get the whole organisation involved in making data-driven decisions as a competitive advantage. They are focussed on integrating their tech stack to get maximum potential from martech investments, and elevating the brand’s relationship with tech partners to predict future trends that can help with business readiness,” said Sanjay Swamy, Director at Martechvibe.



In response to these evolving factors, Vibe Martech Fest’s UAE edition brings together;



New faces from leading global players

This year’s line-up of speakers at Vibe Martech Fest will include David Raab – Founder of the CDP Institute, Vineeta Singh – CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Meghna Vyas – Vice President of Consumer Mass Segments and Performance Marketing at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Ishan Singh – Director of Engagement and Retention at OSN, Rohan Kapoor – Digital Marketing Director at Careem, and many more.



New formats for future martech leaders

This year, Vibe Martech Fest expands its reach by introducing Rise Up – a stage for upcoming martech practitioners looking to catapult their role in their enterprise. The agenda for the two-day summit will help martech specialists familiarise themselves with the latest technologies, offer practical knowledge on how to leverage them and measure results.



Rise Up will be co-located with Vibe Martech Fest (VMF).



Renewed focus on applying emerging technologies

What are the real-world applications and impact of emerging technologies like Generative AI? How are CDPs evolving to offer evolving capabilities to marketing teams? How are enterprises consolidating solutions to offer more seamless experiences to customers?



The marquee edition of Vibe Martech Fest will explore how marketers can add intelligence to their strategies by leveraging artificial intelligence, preparing for Web3 functionality, and building resilience ahead of third-party cookie deprecation.



More than 400 marketing and technology leaders are expected to attend. Past speakers at Vibe Martech Fest include Scott Brinker, Sir Martin Sorrell, Brian Solis, Neil Patel, Steven Van Belleghem, Darell Alfonso, Fernando Machado, David Raab, Rob Bloom, and Steve Lok.



This edition of Vibe Martech Fest will speak about;

● Unlocking the Power of Generative AI

● Maximising Revenue through Enhanced Digital Experiences

● How Hyper-Personalisation Can Meet Your Customers’ Changing Realities

● Unleashing the Power of Customer Data Platforms (CDPs)



HCL Software comes onboard as a Gold sponsor, AppsFlyer, Emplifi and Bloomreach are Silver sponsors for Vibe Martech Fest.



For more information and registration, visit Vibe Martech Fest – Middle East