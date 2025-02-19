The United States Telecommunications Training Institute (USTTI) and the Global Cybersecurity Forum (GCF) have announced a partnership to deliver the ‘Empowering Women to Leadership in Cyber’ program, aimed at advancing women to cybersecurity leadership positions

The joint program will train and provide emerging female cybersecurity leaders with the skills required to reduce barriers for women at the various stages of their cybersecurity careers, with sessions delivered in the U.S. and Saudi Arabia

NEW YORK – The Global Cybersecurity Forum (GCF) and the United States Telecommunications Training Institute (USTTI) have established a joint program aimed at increasing representation of women in cybersecurity leadership positions globally. The announcement was made during Meet GCF New York, held on February 18 at the United Nations Headquarters, at which GCF convened international leaders and diplomats to hear thought-provoking insights on addressing key opportunities and challenges in Cyberspace.

According to GCF’s 2024 Cybersecurity Workforce Report, there is a shortage of 2.8 million cybersecurity professionals and women account for only 24% of the workforce. GCF’s research, Empowering Women to Work in Cybersecurity is a Win-Win, has also found that 22% of female STEM students could be drawn to a career in cybersecurity if provided with sufficient information and training, but a lack of female mentors and sponsors remains a key barrier to entry.

Under the ‘Empowering Women to Leadership in Cyber’ program announced today, USTTI, GCF, and partners from industry, civil society, and academia will deliver high-impact in-person global training programs for emerging female leaders in cybersecurity from across the world. The sessions will be held in the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. These efforts will contribute to fostering a culture of cybersecurity while building a supportive community of professionals who inspire more women to enter the sector.

The ‘Empowering Women to Leadership in Cyber’ program supports the objectives of the Women Empowerment in Cybersecurity (WEC) initiative, instated by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which seeks to strengthen global cyber resilience, addressing the shortage of cybersecurity professionals worldwide through efforts to empower more women in the sector.

"Our partnership with GCF aims to empower talented female professionals in advancing their careers and driving innovation in cybersecurity leadership roles. Through our world-class training, participants will gain the skills and expertise to advance their careers and inspire the next generation of cybersecurity professionals,” said Jim O’Connor, Chairman and CEO of USTTI.

“We welcome this global partnership, uniting GCF with USTTI to advance women’s leadership in cybersecurity, foster cross-border knowledge sharing, and increase cyber resilience worldwide. Empowering women’s leadership in cyber is essential to addressing the global cybersecurity workforce shortage—where women remain significantly underrepresented—and to strengthening cyber resilience for all,” commented Alaa M. Alfaadhel, Head of Program and Initiatives at GCF.

About USTTI

The USTTI is a nonprofit, government-industry joint venture designed to meet the ICT training needs of the women and men who design, regulate and oversee the communications infrastructures of the world. Since 1982, the USTTI has graduated over 10,000 communications officials, regulators and entrepreneurs from 177 developing countries including all 54 in Africa.

About GCF

The Global Cybersecurity Forum (GCF) is a global, non-profit organization that seeks to strengthen global cyber resilience by advancing international collaboration, purposeful dialogue, and impactful initiatives. It serves as a platform where the world’s cybersecurity stakeholders exchange knowledge and collaborate in tackling critical issues regarding Cyberspace. By uniting decision makers and thought leaders from around the world, GCF aligns with international efforts to build a more secure Cyberspace that enables prosperity for all nations and communities.