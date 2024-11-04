Prepare for another week filled with fitness villages, community hubs and events, activities and classes to support everyone in their 30 x 30 goals.

Week two to culminate in Dubai Ride presented by DP World, where Sheikh Zayed Road will transform into a giant cycle track for a truly unique fitness experience.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is powering into week two, with a diverse calendar full of FREE events, classes, challenges and activities to help you achieve your 30 x 30 – 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days.

From an unforgettable bike ride alongside the city’s stunning landmarks on Dubai’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Road to exhilarating workouts at three free 30 x 30 Fitness Villages, diverse classes at community hubs across the city and an action-packed calendar of events, DFC offers everything you need to tailor your perfect 30-day fitness journey. Here's what to expect during DFC week two…

Dubai Ride presented by DP World: An unforgettable tour of Dubai’s iconic landmarks:

Get ready for the fifth edition of Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, happening on Sunday, 10 November. Whether you're a seasoned cyclist or just starting out, this event offers options for everyone. Choose between the family-friendly 4km route through Downtown Dubai or take on the more challenging 12km ride along Sheikh Zayed Road. Both routes provide stunning views of the city’s iconic landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa, Museum of the Future, and Dubai Opera. You can start from one of five convenient locations: Museum of the Future, Al Satwa, Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay, or the Lower Financial Centre. Registration is required to participate in the ride.

For experienced cyclists aged 21 and over, there's an extra adrenaline-pumping option this year: the Dubai Ride Speed Laps, taking place from 5:00 AM to 6:00 AM on the 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route. To join, you’ll need to maintain an average speed of 30km/h, ride a bike capable of sustaining this pace and follow the instructions of the Dubai Ride Marshals. Then, once completed, you can join family and friends for the main event. Registration for both Dubai Ride and Dubai Speed Laps are separate. You can join Dubai Ride with your Dubai Speed Laps bib but will need a dedicated bib for Dubai Ride. Both can be picked up from the Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village.

Three free 30x30 30-day Fitness Villages:

Get ready for another adrenaline-fueled week across DFC’s trio of 30 x 30 fitness villages at Kite Beach, Zabeel Park and Al Warqa’a Park.

The iconic beachfront setting of DP World Kite Beach 30 x 30 Fitness Village will help fire up your motivation. This inspiring spot offers a vast selection of daily fitness activities, ranging from high-energy workouts to serene yoga sessions, perfect for enjoying the sea views and fresh air. It's also an ideal spot for family fitness, with special classes dedicated to younger participants. Get moving with your mates in a class at the e& Main Stage, compete in a game of beach volleyball at the Sun & Sand Sports court, or unwind with a yoga flow surrounded by stunning natural beauty. Don't miss exploring other exciting areas such as the DP World Sports Hub, Emarat Padel Courts, Emirates Rebounder, Emirates NBD Watersports, MIRA Teen Fit - Boxd - Martial Arts, talabat Core - Cardio - Resistance, Wasl Gymnastics, Wasl Parkour, and WHOOP Lift - Ride - Row. Open weekdays from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM for the public, and weekends from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM, this fitness village offers more than just a workout – it's a vibrant community space where you can connect, stay active, and achieve your 30 x 30 goals.

Discover a world of outdoor fitness at the Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30x30 Fitness Village, where diverse fitness zones cater to all skill levels. Test your skills at the all-new Cricket Zone, or energise yourself with high-energy group classes and dance sessions on the main stage. More activities await, including a Running Club, Emirates Spin, Emirates 3 on 3 Basketball Court, and a Kids’ Fitness Zone. This hub also serves as the central location for collecting your bibs for Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, and Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai. It operates Monday to Thursday from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM, with bib collection available during these times. On Fridays, it opens from midday to midnight, with fitness classes beginning at 4:00 PM. Both Saturdays and Sundays offer full days of activity from 8:00 AM to midnight, with bib collection throughout.

Mother Nature once again sets an inspiring backdrop for all ages and fitness levels to complete their 30 x 30 at the new-for-2024 RTA Al Warqa’a Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village. Get on your bike at the Cycling Hub where there are 75 bikes along with dedicated mechanics on-hand to help, practise your swing at the cricket zone or get a sweat on at the Running Club. Kids and ladies can also enjoy their own dedicated zones ensuring everyone has a space to get moving and enjoy the experience. There’s also tennis, basketball and football zones, promising plenty for everyone. Open Sunday to Thursday from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM, and Friday to Saturday from 4:00 PM to 11:30 PM, it’s the perfect place for you to get moving, stay fit, and crush your 30 x 30 goals.

Community hubs across the city:

Community Hubs throughout the city are bringing fitness right to your doorstep, offering a diverse calendar of classes, events, and activities designed to make achieving your daily 30 minutes of exercise easier than ever. Whether you’re looking for family-friendly fitness, relaxing yoga flows, challenging mountain hikes, or invigorating group workouts, there’s something for everyone. Explore some of the exciting activities available in week two:

Bluewaters | Daily invigorating, open-air Pilates sessions for all fitness levels, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the sea and skyline. Whether you’re an experienced Pilates practitioner or just starting out, the skilled instructors will guide you through a series of exercises aimed at enhancing core strength, flexibility and overall well-being.

| Daily invigorating, open-air Pilates sessions for all fitness levels, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the sea and skyline. Whether you’re an experienced Pilates practitioner or just starting out, the skilled instructors will guide you through a series of exercises aimed at enhancing core strength, flexibility and overall well-being. Dubai Digital Park Fitness Hub | A series of daily workout sessions from 4 PM to 8 PM, held in collaboration with Fitness First and other local health and fitness brands, designed to cater to all fitness levels.

| A series of daily workout sessions from 4 PM to 8 PM, held in collaboration with Fitness First and other local health and fitness brands, designed to cater to all fitness levels. Dubai Media City | Multiple zones offering an exciting range of activities including high-intensity workouts and yoga sessions, with daily classes from 8 AM to 9 PM.

| Multiple zones offering an exciting range of activities including high-intensity workouts and yoga sessions, with daily classes from 8 AM to 9 PM. Hatta Wadi Hub Fitness Hub | Exhilarating outdoor activities in the scenic Hatta including guided hikes, wall climbing, trail running, football zorbing, open-air swimming and aerial obstacle courses. Hatta Resorts is also offering a 20% discount on weekday stays and a 15% discount on weekend stays for participants in any of the DFC activities. Timings differ

| Exhilarating outdoor activities in the scenic Hatta including guided hikes, wall climbing, trail running, football zorbing, open-air swimming and aerial obstacle courses. Hatta Resorts is also offering a 20% discount on weekday stays and a 15% discount on weekend stays for participants in any of the DFC activities. Timings differ Sustainable City Fitness Hub | Various sessions designed to promote wellness and environmental consciousness, including invigorating boot camps, relaxing yoga sessions, Latin dance workouts, football, self-defence, Jiu-Jitsu classes, aqua fitness and swimming lessons. Daily from 8:30 AM, with evening sessions from 4 PM.

Various sessions designed to promote wellness and environmental consciousness, including invigorating boot camps, relaxing yoga sessions, Latin dance workouts, football, self-defence, Jiu-Jitsu classes, aqua fitness and swimming lessons. Daily from 8:30 AM, with evening sessions from 4 PM. The Beach JBR | Every Friday and Saturday from 4 PM to 8 PM, join the exciting Zumba Festival and swear it out in free Zumba workout sessions led by professional instructors. No registration required, just show up and join the fun.

| Every Friday and Saturday from 4 PM to 8 PM, join the exciting Zumba Festival and swear it out in free Zumba workout sessions led by professional instructors. No registration required, just show up and join the fun. Wasl Port Views Fitness Hub | An action-packed week of fitness from 4 to 10 November, including engaging workouts designed to improve strength, agility and overall fitness. Whether you’re looking to build muscle with strength training, stay active with Zumba, or enhance your martial arts skills with karate and kickboxing, Wasl Port Views has it all. Morning sessions start from 7 AM, while evening classes kick off at 6 PM.

Other fitness hubs can also be found at the following locations: City Walk Fitness Hub, Danube Sport World Fitness Hub, Dubai Design District Fitness Hub, Dubai Digital Park Fitness Hub, Gate Avenue Fitness Hub, Global Village Fitness Hub, Golf is Good Fitness Hub, JLT Fitness Hub, Tilal Al Ghaf Fitness Hub, Town Square Fitness Hub and Zabeel Ladies Club Fitness Hub. To explore more, visit www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.

Community events to help you smash your goals:

Get moving and find new ways to fulfil your 30 x 30 with an action-packed calendar of events happening across the city, offering fun-filled fitness opportunities for all:

Aura Skypool Tri in the Sky | AURA invites the triathlon and fitness community to return for a second time to participate in this unique event on 9 November. Row 3km (static rowing machine) then Cycle 3km (static bike) and finish with a 360° lap (250m swim) of the spectacular infinity pool and take your DFC to jaw-dropping new heights.

| AURA invites the triathlon and fitness community to return for a second time to participate in this unique event on 9 November. Row 3km (static rowing machine) then Cycle 3km (static bike) and finish with a 360° lap (250m swim) of the spectacular infinity pool and take your DFC to jaw-dropping new heights. Mushrif Park Half Marathon | Lace up your sneakers for the Mushrif Park Half Marathon on 10 November. With 3km, 5km, 10km and 21.1km routes for participants of all levels, there is something for everyone.

| Lace up your sneakers for the Mushrif Park Half Marathon on 10 November. With 3km, 5km, 10km and 21.1km routes for participants of all levels, there is something for everyone. Dubai Padel Cup | Ready for a new sporting challenge? This adrenaline-fuelled spectacle will see eight community-driven tournaments aimed at engaging players of all skill levels in the spirit of sports and competition. You can witness exhibition matches – and most importantly, join in the tournaments where padel players from all over UAE will compete, connect and socialise. The meet will follow a knockout format where winners will move on to the next round until the finals.

Some epic sport to get you inspired

There is also the chance to catch some epic sport, including:

Dubai Premier Padel P1 | Happening until 10 November at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, this prestigious event will feature 320 elite players competing for a staggering AED 1.8 million prize pool, ensuring a week full of thrilling matches and off-court entertainment.

| Happening until 10 November at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, this prestigious event will feature 320 elite players competing for a staggering AED 1.8 million prize pool, ensuring a week full of thrilling matches and off-court entertainment. Baseball United Arab Classic | Baseball history is being made in Dubai and you can be part of it! The city will host nine national baseball teams from the region’s largest countries to participate in Arab Classic from 7-10 November at The Sevens Stadium. Slated to be the largest and most competitive baseball tournament in the country, you can expect to see professional teams from India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE take to the field. This contest is being organised by Baseball United, the first professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and South Asia. Book your spots now to watch competitive matches at the region’s first professional baseball field and ballpark in Dubai, modelled on the infamous Yankee Stadium. Doors open at 7AM.

About Dubai Fitness Challenge

An initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) was created to support His Highness' vision of making Dubai one of the most active cities in the world. A gateway to a healthier, more active lifestyle, this eighth edition of DFC offers an action-packed calendar of sporting events and activities, bringing friends, families, visitors, colleagues, and communities together as they commit to 30 minutes of exercise for 30 consecutive days. Featuring flagship events, Dubai Run, Dubai Ride and Dubai Stand Up Paddle, this year's Challenge runs from Saturday 26 October to Sunday 24 November 2024.

