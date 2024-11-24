Doha, Qatar - Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), organized a special edition of its ‘Little Employee’ initiative in collaboration with the United Nations (UN) House Qatar.

The event brought together staff from various Qatar based UN agencies, including the ILO, UNESCO, UNDSS, UNICEF, OHCHR, UNHCR, UNODC, UNOCT, OCHA, CAAC, and WHO, along with their children, for a unique day of interactive learning and career exploration.

This edition of the initiative saw the participation of 30 children, who engaged in workshops, interactive activities, and friendly competitions designed to spark curiosity and provide real-world career insights. The ‘Little Employee’ initiative offered hands-on experiences that showcased the meaningful work of international organizations, introducing children to global career pathways while emphasizing the importance of humanitarian work and international cooperation.

Saad Abdulla Al-Kharji, Acting Director of QCDC, commended this collaboration, stating: "We are excited to see the 'Little Employee' initiative reach an international audience through our collaboration with UN House Qatar. This partnership with esteemed UN agencies underscores our commitment to fostering early career awareness both in Qatar and beyond. It also reflects the UN’s support for these vital efforts. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to all partners involved in empowering the next generation."

Meanwhile, Max Tuñón, Head of the ILO Project Office in Doha, said: "Introducing children to a variety of career opportunities from an early age is crucial, especially as they learn about their parents' roles at the UN House. We are proud to partner with QCDC on this initiative and are eager to explore more collaborations in the future that promote job opportunities and provide career guidance to children throughout Qatar."

As QCDC’s first collaboration with an international organization, this event highlights the program's expanding reach and ambition, and paves the way for future international collaborations that further enhance the initiative's impact.

In addition to this international debut, the ‘Little Employee’ initiative has already made a significant impact locally, with over 500 children participating in its fourth edition since its launch in May 2024. This initiative has seen strong involvement from various sectors, including the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), the Ministry of Culture (MoC), the Ministry of Sports and Youth (MoSY), Qatar Energy, Qatar Airways, Nakilat among others including private sector organizations.

QCDC encourages corporates and individuals worldwide to adopt the Little Employee initiative, emphasizing the value of early-age career interventions and connecting future generations with real-world career experiences.

To support this mission, QCDC has made comprehensive participant and corporate guides available on its website, offering businesses a roadmap to implementing the program within their organizations.

For more details about the Little Employee initiative or to access participation guides, visit QCDC’s website at www.qcdc.org.qa

-Ends-

About Qatar Career Development Center

Qatar Career Development Center, founded by Qatar Foundation, aims to help the youth, particularly but not restrictedly students, across all Qatar’s education system’s tracks and stages, including the youth with special needs, to identify and fulfil their education and career goals. The center offers them high quality bespoke career development programs, services and activities, seeking to mobilize, educate and support them on how best to make and implement sound career decisions and plans, grow and develop professionally, and achieve their life goals in such ways that best contribute to Qatar’s development and prosperity.

In addition to the youth, Qatar Career Development Center targets a diverse group of individual and organizational stakeholders collectively referred to as the influencers of youth. This group primarily includes career practitioners and human capital professionals, academic advisors and administrators, parents and policy makers. The center engages them in various initiatives, projects and programs whose purpose is to educate, empower and support them in relation to their highly vital role as shapers and even definers of the youth’s future.

To learn more about Qatar Career Development Center's initiatives and programs, please visit the website: www.qcdc.org.qa

To stay updated on our center's activities on social media, follow our accounts on: Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

For any media inquiries, please contact: qcdc@qf.org.qa