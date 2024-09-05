Dubai: The 14th National Dialogue on Climate Ambition was organized by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and hosted by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) at its headquarters in Dubai.

The event is part of a series of sector-specific assemblies aimed at establishing a national sustainability outlook and informing the country’s pursuit of climate neutrality. The fourteenth assembly, which was organized in partnership with IMPACTGULF, discussed ways in which innovation can accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy. It also looked at the importance of green initiatives in linking digital transformation and sustainability.

During the event, seven additional entities from both private and public sectors signed MOCCAE’s Climate Responsible Companies Pledge, bringing the total number of signatories to 138. Dubai Road and Transport Authority, Dubai Holding, Emirates Development Bank, Al-Futtaim Group, Stratecis, Antelope Toplink LLC and IPT-energy all committed to step up their efforts to combat climate change. They will do this by measuring and reporting their greenhouse gas emissions in a transparent manner, developing ambitious science-based plans to reduce their carbon footprint, and by sharing these plans with the UAE government to help contribute to achieving the national net-zero target by 2050.

H.E. Dr. Alanoud Alhaj, Acting Assistant Undersecretary of Green Development and Climate Change sector at the MOCCAE, said: ‘The National Dialogue on Climate Ambition underscores the Ministry's commitment to fostering ongoing engagement with major corporates and the private sector – who are a key partner in the UAE's journey towards achieving Net-Zero by 2050.’

H.E. added: ‘The private sector is instrumental in fostering innovation to accelerate the transition to a low carbon economy and facilitate the transformation of various industrial and service sectors into sustainable systems. Through collaboration and the sharing of best practices in this field, we can more effectively promote sustainable economic growth in the UAE.’

Her Excellency concluded: ‘We are pleased that seven additional entities have signed our Climate Responsible Companies Pledge. In doing so, they are committing to aligning their efforts with our national decarbonization drive. These companies see the opportunity that exists in diversifying a business in pursuit of sustainability.’

Eng. Aisha Al Abdooli, Director of the Green Development Department at UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, delivered the keynote speech at event, championed the need to harness digital innovation to power impactful sustainability solutions.

In her speech, Eng. Al Abdooli stressed the importance of domestic and international collaboration to drive digital innovation and foster shared knowledge.

The dialogue’s welcome address was given by Ms Alya Al Zarouni, Chief Operating Officer at DIFC Authority, in addition to Mr Christoph Klarmann, Deputy Ambassador at the German Embassy, UAE.

The 14th National Dialogue on Climate Ambition featured presentations from Yassin Nasri of IMPACTGULF, and Joëlle Jammal, Executive Director of United Nations Global Compact UAE. It closed with a working session focused on ‘The Pros & Cons of AI for the Advancement of Sustainability’. The session was moderated by Ahmed Ameen Ashour, Chief Sustainability Commercial Officer for Microsoft Middle East and Africa, and Shayma Kurz, CEO of Digital Advice Consulting.

Anthony Fernandes

Senior Media Relations Manager

O: +971.4.4507600

M+ 971.50.728.4758

41st Floor Media One Tower

Dubai Media City

Dubai, 50653

United Arab Emirates

bursonglobal.com