UAE: The UAE is joining the Indian community’s celebration of the Festival of Lights ‘Diwali’ with a grand event in Dubai on 16 November, in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and His Excellency Sunjay Sudhir, India’s Ambassador to the UAE, alongside a host of diplomats and dignitaries from the Indian community in the UAE.

A vibrant array of cultural and artistic activities

Organized by "Emirates Love India," with support from the UAE Government Media Office and the participation of Dubai Police, the upcoming Diwali celebration showcases the harmony and diversity of Indian folklore, culture, and art. This event, reflecting the close historical ties between the UAE and India, features a variety of activities highlighting India's rich heritage and the Indian community's contributions to the UAE's sustainable development.

The Diwali celebration in Zabeel Park, anticipated to attract 40,000 people, will showcase the diversity of Indian culture through a vibrant array of cultural, artistic, musical, and folkloric activities, including a special segment honouring the outstanding achievements of Indians in the UAE.

This event not only highlights the UAE's success in fostering a peaceful and harmonious multicultural society but also underscores its commitment to global partnerships and cross-cultural understanding. By actively participating in the celebrations of its diverse international communities, the UAE reinforces its global standing as a champion of tolerance and coexistence.

Long-standing bilateral relations

The UAE-India ties are rooted in a long history of close collaboration, exemplified by the bilateral cultural agreement signed during the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's historical visit to India in January 1975.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to India in January 2017 marked a turning point in bilateral relations, culminating in a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement and 13 other agreements and MoUs.

Additionally, a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed between the two nations is expected to boost investments and trade flow, paving the way to increasing bilateral non-oil trade exchange to US $100 billion by 2030.

The UAE and India have maintained these strong ties through 14 meetings of the CEPA Joint Committee and three strategic dialogues.

The large Indian community in the UAE thrives as a harmonious part of its diverse society, contributing significantly to the deepening of economic, social, and cultural ties between both nations.