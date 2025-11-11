Dubai: Dubai, will host the region’s largest celebration of Korean culture and industries when “2025 K-Expo UAE: All About K-Style” unfolds from November 15–18, 2025. Organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) and the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), K-Expo will deliver a comprehensive and sustainable K-culture business and entertainment experience to the Middle East.

Designed to accelerate global collaboration, the expo focuses on a convergence business model linking major Korean cultural exports with innovative industries such as AI, entertainment technology, K-food, K-beauty, tourism, and design. Dubai’s leading regional position and its special strategic partnership with Korea, underscore the importance of this year’s event.

K-Expo will span two iconic Dubai locations: Global Village and Dubai World Trade Centre, featuring interactive experiences for B2B and B2C audiences alike. A strong technology presence will showcase next-generation Korean innovation:

Sidewalk Entertainment will run a participatory K-pop dance challenge using "STEPIN," a motion-tracking AI dance app.

A.PEN will enable visitors to create AI-generated videos using its short-form storytelling tool, "One Minute Go."

Emotionwave will introduce AI-driven music creation and education platforms to regional buyers.

LG Electronics will participate in the B2C exhibition, showcasing mutually beneficial collaborations with content partners. The company will debut its FAST service,

LG Channels, in the UAE, the first market in its Middle East rollout, and operate an Experience Zone featuring a broad selection of free programming.

“K-Expo is a venue where the creativity of content companies meets the technologies of large, medium, and small industrial enterprises to present a new mutually beneficial business model,” said Rak-Kyun Kim, Head of Global Innovation Division at KOCCA. “The K-Expo to be held in Dubai will serve as an opportunity to expand Korea's collaborative business model in the global market.”

In addition, government-level cooperation between Korea and the UAE will be further strengthened. The MCST and KOCCA, in cooperation with Dubai Holdings under the Government of Dubai, have arranged for Global Village, Dubai’s flagship multi-purpose cultural complex, to serve as the main exhibition venue.

To further expand the industry ecosystem, multiple Korean national organizations will operate large-scale public experience zones:

K-Food zone and live shows by Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation (aT)

zone and live shows by K-Beauty product demonstrations by Korea Cosmetic Industry Institute (KCII)

product demonstrations by K-Tourism experiences showcasing top travel destinations by Korea Tourism Organization (KTO)

experiences showcasing top travel destinations by K-Design showcases by Korea Institute of Design Promotion (KIDP)

showcases by Cultural heritage goods through National Museum Foundation of Korea (NMF) under its MU:DS brand

To support Korean business expansion abroad, Korea Trade Insurance Corporation (K-SURE) will provide on-site export counselling for participating companies.

K-Expo has been designed to reflect regional culture, ensuring an inclusive and mutually enriching environment. Volunteers from Dubai’s official “K-Culture Supporters” program will help run activities, while collaborations with regional Korean Wave fan groups will help amplify K-pop, performances, and hands-on cultural content.

The event aims to deepen cross-cultural understanding and set a global benchmark for community-driven cultural exchange and social value creation.

A Grand Convergence: 6 Ministries, 12 Public Institutions, and 226 Korean Companies

Representing the full strength of Korea’s creative and industrial sectors, contributors to K-Expo UAE will be:

6 Korean ministries , including: Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries Ministry of Health and Welfare Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy Ministry of SMEs and Startups

, including: 12 national institutions and 226 companies, bringing one of the largest official Korean delegations ever to the Middle East

Positioned in Dubai, the crossroads of global trade, K-Expo will be a pinnacle moment for the 2025 K-Expo global series, demonstrating the power and future of Korea-UAE cooperation.

