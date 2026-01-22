Davos, Switzerland: The UAE Government, in partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF), affirmed their commitment to set up the Global Strategic Intelligence Programme during the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The Programme represents a key milestone aimed at enabling governments and institutions to transition towards more proactive and agile models for shaping global developments, accelerating strategic decision-making, and enhancing their readiness to effectively navigate rapid global shifts.

The ceremony witnessed the signing of a Letter of Intent, the signing took place in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Børge Brende is President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, and Larry Fink, interim Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum and co-founder, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock.

The partnership was signed by H.E. Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, and Maroun Kairouz, Managing Director at the World Economic Forum.

The Global Strategic Intelligence Programme aims to institutionalise the use of strategic intelligence as a main tool for monitoring global changes and future trends, anticipating opportunities and risks, and developing more proactive and future-ready strategies through the deployment of artificial intelligence and advanced technological solutions.

H.E. Huda Al Hashimi stated that developing strategic intelligence represents a deeply embedded approach within the UAE Government’s operating model and a core pillar of its efforts to adopt, innovate, and develop advanced mechanisms that enhance government readiness and proactivity, strengthen decision-making, and positively impact social wellbeing.

“The Global Strategic Intelligence Programme represents a qualitative addition and a new contribution by the UAE Government to supporting the innovation and development of future frameworks. It reflects a vision to enhance international cooperation through a pioneering and inclusive platform that accelerates the transition towards an advanced, proactive approach to future foresight, opening new horizons for anticipation, resilience, and shared progress” she added.

Building on this perspective, Stephan Mergenthaler, Chief Technology Officer and Managing Director at the World Economic Forum, noted: “We are pleased with the strong progress in our collaboration with the UAE Prime Minister’s Office over the past two years, which demonstrates the value of embedding strategic intelligence and foresight at the core of government decision-making. We now look forward to deepening this partnership by further advancing a Global Strategic Intelligence Programme that supports policymakers in navigating uncertainty, seizing opportunity, and strengthening effective governance.”