Davos, Switzerland: The UAE delegation, led by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, met with Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), during the 55th Annual Meeting of the Forum in Davos. This meeting reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering commitment to fostering international cooperation and addressing critical global challenges through innovative and sustainable solutions.

During the discussion, Her Highness emphasized the UAE’s forward-thinking vision, guided by the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. She highlighted the nation’s dedication to enhancing global competitiveness and driving sustainable and inclusive development.

Her Highness stated: “Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the UAE’s forward-looking vision is centered on strengthening global influence and impact. This vision is exemplified by our distinguished and enduring partnership with the World Economic Forum, a collaboration that has spanned decades and continues to drive meaningful progress.”

The meeting underscored the UAE’s pivotal role as a global partner to the World Economic Forum and its dedication to advancing shared goals. Through this collaboration, the UAE aims to shape innovative solutions that address pressing international challenges while reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable development and global progress.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa reaffirmed the UAE’s dedication to addressing global priorities through strategic collaboration and emphasized the integral role of culture and creativity in achieving sustainable growth. “Culture and innovation are at the heart of the UAE’s strategy for sustainable development,” she said. “We are committed to using these strengths to inspire global progress and create meaningful impact.”

A Long-Standing Partnership with the World Economic Forum

The UAE and the World Economic Forum share a long-standing collaboration that has contributed significantly to global progress. This partnership has included hosting pivotal events such as the Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils, which convenes global experts to shape forward-looking strategies and solutions for critical global challenges. Additionally, the UAE has been a key partner in advancing the WEF’s agenda on sustainability, technological innovation, and economic transformation.

Showcasing UAE's Vision for Global Progress

During the UAE WEF Leadership Meeting, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa showcased the UAE’s vision for global competitiveness, sustainability, and inclusive development. Highlighting Dubai’s pioneering efforts in cultural and creative industries, she emphasized the UAE’s leadership in leveraging innovation and collaboration to tackle shared global issues such as climate change, economic resilience, and the transformative power of technology.

The meeting with Klaus Schwab further reinforced the UAE’s role as a bridge between global innovation and cultural preservation. It highlighted the nation’s leadership in shaping a sustainable, inclusive, and progressive global future through dialogue, partnership, and visionary initiatives.

The UAE delegation, led by H.H. Sheikha Latifa, included over 100 senior government officials and private sector leaders, exemplifying the nation’s active and impactful presence on global platforms such as the World Economic Forum.