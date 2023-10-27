Aramco Team Series invites Riyadh locals to #WALKTHEIMPACT #PLANTTHEIMPACT #SEETHEIMPACT with fun-filled activities

Everyone can enjoy Fitness Classes led by @itsalwayshana and play football with Al Hilal Academy, Mona Mosley Masterclass and Live Cooking Demonstration also confirmed

Fans can secure their tickets on TicketMX

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The highly anticipated Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Riyadh is officially underway and thousands of fans have arrived at Riyadh Golf Club for the fifth and final round of the 2023 Aramco Team Series, which runs until Sunday.

As the world’s best players compete in the Saudi capital’s first-ever professional golf tournament, spectators can also expect more enjoyment away from the greens and fairways thanks to several outstanding fan activations in the Aramco Energy Zone – activations sure to make this historic occasion even more memorable.

One activation is Fitness Classes led by fitness guru, lifestyle influencer, and social media star @itsalwayshana. This afternoon and later this evening, spectators can join Hana for refreshing and fun-filled stretch and strengthening sessions.

Perfect for individuals of all fitness levels, Hana will guide participants through a series of exercises designed to improve flexibility, build strength and enhance overall well-being. Two 30-minute classes will bring together like-minded individuals and encourage participants to feel empowered, with first-class food and beverage offerings also available in the fan zone.

Another activation getting underway today is the 5-a-side football zone. Aramco Team Series is working with Al Hilal Academy, the youth system of Al Hilal, the most successful club in Saudi football history. Community coaches from Al Hilal Academy are holding football masterclasses where they will take training sessions, pass on their knowledge, and work with players to improve their skills.

What’s more, 5-a-side football tournaments are also taking place so participants and spectators can play the beautiful game and enjoy some goodwill competition. Football zone activities are running throughout the weekend and spectators wishing to participate can purchase a separate ticket through TicketMX .

Tomorrow, fans are invited to join celebrity chef and Saudi Arabia’s very own Mona Mosley for her Masterclass and Live Cooking Demonstration. The acclaimed chef, known to millions as the host and judge of reality TV show Top Chef for seven seasons, will perform a cooking masterclass as she takes attendees through a step-by-step tutorial on how to create one of her favorite, most delicious classic dishes. After serving up a live demonstration, Mona will also discuss her career and all things cooking in an interactive Q&A session with the audience.

Elsewhere this weekend, CSR initiatives are also being held. All visitors are invited to complete a 2km walk around the scenic grounds of Riyadh Golf Club as part of Walk The Impact, an initiative to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Participants who complete the walk will have the opportunity to receive a complimentary prevention check-up, subsidized through a partnership with Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group.

Another campaign taking place is Plant The Impact. In collaboration with Aramco and the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Golf Saudi has pledged to plant trees for every ticket bought by attendees and every birdie made by players during the tournament in support of Riyadh’s environmental and decarbonization drive.

Tickets are still available for Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Riyadh, offering sports fans and the general public in Riyadh the chance to attend a historic event that aims to showcase the best in women’s golf over three days while also providing a fun blend of family-friendly activities and entertainment across fitness, fun, and food.

Purchase online at TicketMX. See the Energy, See the Action, #SEETHEIMPACT.

About the Aramco Team Series Events

The Aramco Team Series events are both unique and historic and epitomize Aramco’s status as one of the most committed investors in female golf today. The investment by Aramco as the headline sponsor makes them one of the biggest backers of the women’s game in Europe. The five Aramco Team Series events are a significant step forward for women’s sports and follow the hugely successful Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF and Saudi Ladies Team International.

The Aramco Team Series is the first team event series of its kind on any professional tour. Taking place across three continents, the tournaments will see the world’s best players team up with amateur golfers to compete for $1 million in prize funds. Using a unique draft system, team captains will pick one pro teammate, before being allocated a third via a random draw. Completing each team will be one amateur golfer. As well as competing for the team trophy, the professionals will also vie for an individual title, offering Rolex Rankings and Solheim Cup ranking points, and will be part of the Race to Costa del Sol Official Rankings.

This is the only event in world golf where an amateur contributes to the final result in the main team competition. Prize money for the winning team is split between its three professional members.

About Golf Saudi

Golf Saudi was founded in 2019 to increase the number of male and female players, support national teams, and develop stars who represent the Kingdom internationally.

With the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the center of the Arab and Islamic worlds, it has emerged as a global economic powerhouse and with the continuous investment in sports, Golf Saudi is committed to making golf a more accessible and inclusive sport in Saudi Arabia, and to using the game to bring people together from all walks of life.

Working in coordination with the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee and the Saudi Golf Federation to implement best practices, attract global expertise, and develop infrastructure to grow the game of golf in Saudi Arabia, Golf Saudi has promoted global tournaments featuring the game's biggest stars while creating investment opportunities, and furthering the prospect of sports tourism to the Kingdom.

These efforts are all part of Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, which aspires to improve the quality of life for all Saudi citizens.

About Saudi Golf Federation

The Saudi Golf Federation is dedicated to promoting and sponsoring the sport of golf, aligning with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. With its headquarters in Riyadh, the federation actively develops organizational and educational strategies to encourage Saudi nationals’ involvement in golf, demonstrating its commitment to fostering the sport's growth and expanding its participant base across the country.

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company driven by the core belief that energy is opportunity. Aramco’s aim is to continue its long and proven track record, contributing multiple streams of value to its many stakeholders, while maintaining its reputation as a reliable supplier of energy to the world. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This partnership with Aramco comes as part of the company’s efforts in female empowerment by providing an exciting new platform through which women can excel in this global sport, while also inspiring the next generation of girls to pursue their dreams and achieve their potential.

About the Ladies European Tour

The LET inspires women and girls to pursue their passion and realise their potential through the game of golf.

At our core, we aim to build and deliver an extensive competitive schedule of events to enable our strong, energetic, proud and confident players to compete at the highest level, pursue their dreams and lead by example.

Our diverse and multicultural membership of 421 professional golfers represents as many as 38 countries. We are a global tour with roots in Europe. We aim to entertain and excite, but also to enhance health and quality of life, as a responsible, committed and respectful partner.

Inspiring – our players are inspiring role models to follow and encourage others to pursue their own dreams.

Passionate – we are driven by a passion to perform to our full potential and get better every day. It’s not just about the money or the glory, but a true love for the game.

Committed – we are fiercely committed to continuous improvement and recognise the grit that it takes to achieve long-term goals.

2023 marks the 45th season of golf tournaments since the professional tour was founded in 1978 and the fourth edition of the Race to Costa Del Sol. This year’s schedule includes 30 events in 21 different countries and a record-breaking prize fund of €35 million.

The LET Access Series is the official development tour of the LET, formed to give players an opportunity to compete and progress onto the LET and achieve their dreams in professional golf.