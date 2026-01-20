Since its inauguration, the monthly Science Talk series has engaged and inspired thousands through compelling discussions on marine science and the natural history of the Arabian Region.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, the largest dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center in the region, will host its first Science Talk of 2026 on January 22nd at 6:30pm, continuing its mission to advance scientific knowledge, conservation awareness and community engagement.

Building on a strong year of educational programming in 2025, the Science Talk series has welcomed more than 3,000 attendees to date, encouraging participants to deepen their understanding of conservation science and become advocates for environmental stewardship.

The January session will feature Dr. Dario Pinello, Unit Head of Fisheries Assessment and Research at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, who will examine why sustainable fisheries are essential to economic resilience, biodiversity protection and climate goals, while ensuring long-term food security for future generations.

Previous editions of the Science Talk series addressed key topics, including an in-depth session on dugongs and how SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi cares for Malquot, one of only three dugongs under human care worldwide. Another highlight focused on seagrass ecosystems, led by Dr. Hung Nguyen, Senior Researcher at the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, who heads a vital seagrass research program at the Center.

The Center also participated in the World IUCN Congress held in Abu Dhabi in October 2025, hosting a dedicated Science Talk session during the event. For school students, the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center delivers hands-on educational programs at the Center’s facility, tailored to all grade levels, engaging thousands of students to date. High school and university students are further supported through work experience opportunities with the research and rescue teams, allowing over 60 participants to gain practical insight into real-world research and conservation efforts.

The Science Talk events are organized monthly at the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center in collaboration with the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, the Emirates Natural History Group Abu Dhabi and Nautica Environmental Associates. The events are free but pre-booking is mandatory. The Science Talks are not suitable for children under 5 years old.

To find out more about Science Talks at the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, please visit: https://www.seaworldabudhabi.com/en/research-and-rescue/science-talk-series.

All Science Talks are accessible for replay on the dedicated YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@SeaWorldYasIsland/videos.

The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts three tours per week, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 4:30pm to 5:30pm guided by members of the education team where guests can enjoy in-depth orientations of the Center’s facilities.

To book a guided tour of the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, please visit: https://www.seaworldabudhabi.com/en/research-and-rescue/guided-tour.

About the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi:

The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is the largest dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center in the region, serving as an advanced knowledge hub for marine science. Building on SeaWorld’s legacy of being one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center brings over 60 years of experience and knowledge in marine animal care, rescue, rehabilitation and conservation to the UAE and wider region.

The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is a world-class facility that is accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) for its exceptional standards of animal care and welfare and is led by marine scientists, veterinarians, animal care professionals, marine animal rescue experts and educators who collaborate with peers, environmental organizations, regulators and academic institutions to impact long-term conservation efforts in the region.

The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is a dedicated marine science facility outfitted with specialized equipment for research, rescue, rehabilitation and education operations. The Center brings together state-of-the-art research laboratories equipped with an aquaculture facility, a veterinary hospital, access to a shared necropsy facility, rescue pools with a rescue clinic as well as a wide-ranging rescue fleet to provide specialized care to rescued animals and advance marine conservation efforts. The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is also equipped with a high-tech auditorium and classrooms to facilitate knowledge transfer and inspire the next generation of marine scientists.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi aims to inspire the next generation of marine life advocates as it champions the “Admission with a Mission” initiative, where every ticket purchased to the park supports the ongoing conservation efforts of the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center.

Located on Yas Island, the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences and United Parks & Resorts. The Center is managed and operated by Miral Experiences, a subsidiary of Miral and a leading operator of world-class theme parks, entertainment experiences, cultural attractions and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.

For media inquiries:

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi

Farah Sarieddine

Head of PR

fsarieddine@miral.ae