The UAE's diabetes device market is being driven by factors including the widespread prevalence of diabetes, the rapid adoption of innovative products, heightened research and development initiatives, and the increasing focus on preventive care

Arab Health to host several expert speakers as part of a dedicated diabetes conference track, showcasing a range of products to address the impact of ‘The Silent Killer’ in the region

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arab Health is to address the growing prominence of diabetes in the UAE and the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region by showcasing the latest technology and devices being utilised to fight the disease, as well as insights from several industry experts from Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi, Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Humanitarian City in Riyadh, and Kuwait University in Kuwait City.

According to the latest market research firm Insights 10 statistics, the UAE diabetes device market was valued at over AED418m in 2022. This figure is projected to reach over AED781m in 2030, highlighting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.20% during the forecast period.

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the device market, most notably the high prevalence of diabetes in the region. According to the statistics from Insights 10, as of 2022, 1.19 million UAE residents were diagnosed with diabetes, which equates to approximately 18.9% of the population.

Furthermore, data from the International Diabetes Federation, organisers of World Diabetes Day, which takes place tomorrow, Tuesday, 14 November, stated that 73 million people in the MENA region have diabetes, with the figure expected to increase by 87% to over 135 million people by 2045.

The depth of the issue, which saw the UAE upgraded from an epidemic to a pandemic last year, is further highlighted by the 43 million residents who have impaired glucose tolerance, which means that blood glucose is raised beyond normal levels but not high enough to warrant a diabetes diagnosis.

Speaking ahead of World Diabetes Day, Ross Williams, Exhibition Director for Informa Markets, said: “We are committed to playing a pivotal role in advancing the dialogue on diabetes by bringing together global experts and providing a platform to exchange insights, research, and develop innovative solutions. Several exhibitors this year will be showcasing cutting-edge technology and treatments vital in reducing diabetes rates in the UAE and across the Middle East. Empowering global health is at the core of what we are doing at Arab Health and is crucial in combating diabetes and improving the lives of countless individuals.”

In addition to the high prevalence of diabetes, various factors are contributing market drivers for diabetes device uptick in the region, most notably rapid adoption of new products, increased R&D, and growing diabetes awareness within the region. A range of government initiatives and awareness programmes are expected to boost growth, as is the demand for screening and monitoring devices, which is simplifying patient management.

From 31 January to 1 February, Arab Health will host a dedicated diabetes conference track. Confirmed speakers include Dr Laith Al-Rubaiy, Consultant Gastroenterologist & Hepatologist, Healthpoint Hospital, and Professor, Khalifa University, Abu Dhabi; Dr Maha Barakat, Frontline Heroes Office and Mubadala, Abu Dhabi; Prof. Khalid Al Rubeaan, Director, Research and Scientific Center, Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Humanitarian City, Riyadh; and Dr Ebaa AL Ozairi, Chief Medical Officer, Consultant DM, Endocrinology & Nutrition, Kuwait University, Kuwait City and Dr Ahmed El Laboudi, Consultant Endocrinologist and Diabetologist - Imperial College London Diabetes Centre.

The experts will deliver sessions, including Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes 2024; Diabetes and the Gut; Diabetes Tsunami in the Gulf States: The Size, the Damage, and Financial Drain; and Type 1 Diabetes, Obesity, and the Role of Adjuvant Therapy.

Several companies, including New Country Healthcare (vitamins for diabetic patients), Prahem Laboratories and Iraqi Pharma will be exhibiting new medicine and technology as they look to support the management of diabetes globally.

Medical professionals attending Arab Health 2024 will have access to a total of 10 Continuing Medical Education (CME) conferences in the areas of total radiology, surgery, emergency medicine and critical care, obstetrics and gynaecology, orthopaedics, quality management, public health, infection control, Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD) and diabetes.

This year will see the introduction of a fee for visitors to attend, ensuring the continuation of meaningful business and learning opportunities. Entry will be free for everyone registering before January 3, 2024. Thereafter, the cost will be AED100 and AED200 for those registering onsite.

Arab Health 2024 will be supported by various government entities, including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Government of Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health, and the Dubai Healthcare City Authority.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit www.arabhealthonline.com.

