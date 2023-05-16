Dubai – The Turkish Cuisine Week, to be held from May 21-27 will be a global celebration of Turkish gastronomy, which bears the traces of dozens of various civilisations and is nourished by a fertile geography and rich history. During Turkish Cuisine Week, which will take place for the second time this year, the regional cuisine of Hatay, the "26th Gastronomy City of the World" identified by UNESCO Creative Cities Network, will be emphasised, and the focus will be on sustainable and zero-waste production practises in Turkish food culture.

Turkish Cuisine Week is coordinated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye. Türkiye’s diplomatic missions worldwide will hold various activities and social media campaigns to promote the distinctive flavours of Hatay cuisine.

Ancient, Sustainable, Zero-Waste, Healthy and Timeless Traditions of Turkish Cuisine

Participants of the Turkish Cuisine Week events will prepare Hatay's native dishes using local ingredients and traditional cooking techniques and get a detailed look at ancient and sustainable Turkish cuisine. Simultaneously, they will get the opportunity to learn about the rich biodiversity of Turkish cuisine and its readiness and potential to respond to various eating and drinking trends. Participants will have a hands-on experience with Turkish cuisine's cooking methodology, which is based on a sustainable and zero-waste approach. Healthy and timeless recipes will unite participants around Turkish eating and drinking rituals, which are structured around feelings of unity and togetherness and cultural sustainability. Turkish coffee, Turkish tea, and Turkish delight will be provided throughout the events, and attendees will be able to sample many facets of Turkish cuisine.

Hatay a Table of Civilisations

This year's Turkish Cuisine Week worldwide events will feature a unique menu dedicated to the flavours of Hatay cuisine. Hatay, part of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of gastronomy, is one of the Turkish cities that draws notice for its distinctive cuisine. Hatay cuisine combines high-quality olive oil and grains, legumes, vegetables, fruits, native herbs, and spices cultivated on fertile soils dominated by the Mediterranean climate.

The city’s culinary heritage, which has hosted many different civilisations throughout history, draws attention to its unique breakfast and hundreds of dishes. The Hatay menu, which will be prepared as part of the Turkish Cuisine Week, includes “biberli ekmek” (flatbread with red pepper paste), “olive salad”, “hummus”, “kısır” (fine bulgur salad), “tepsi kebap” (oven baked kebap) and “kunefe” (kadayıf dessert with cheese).

