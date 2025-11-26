Riyadh: The Social Development Bank has announced its ongoing preparations for the second edition of the Entrepreneurship and Modern Business Practices Forum, “Deve Go 2025.” Under the patronage of His Excellency Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development and Chairman of the Bank’s Board of Directors, the forum will take place from December 21 to 23, 2025, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

The second edition of the forum will span three days and feature a variety of dialogue sessions with 85 local and international speakers and experts, including government leaders, global entrepreneurs, CEOs, and investors. They will share valuable insights into the future of entrepreneurship and ways to enhance support programs for small and emerging businesses, emphasizing their important roles in diversifying the national economy and boosting GDP contributions.

Eng. Sultan Al Hamidi, CEO of SDB, stated that the second edition of the forum aligns with the Kingdom's significant advancements in its entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem. He emphasized that ‘Deve Go 2025’ serves as an interactive platform for innovators, entrepreneurs, and global experts to explore emerging opportunities in a rapidly digitalizing economy.

He added that this year’s knowledge program offers comprehensive content through specialized tracks that focus on the impact of new technologies, venture capital, and modern business models. The forum aims to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem as a key driver for economic diversification and youth empowerment in support of Saudi Vision 2030.

The forum is expected to attract 25,000 visitors, host 90 exhibitors (including nine international participants), conduct more than 70 workshops, and facilitate 3,000 advisory sessions by 43 consultants and specialists, supporting sustainable enterprise growth and a knowledge-based economy.