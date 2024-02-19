DUBAI, UAE; The Retail Summit, the premier global event shaping the future of retail, has revealed its latest roster of iconic speakers and exclusive networking events. Attendees are invited to be part of an unforgettable extravaganza on 23rd and 24th April 2024 at Atlantis, The Palm. This year’s edition offers guests invaluable insights into the retail industry’s future, opportunities to connect with retail’s leading lights and an incredibly rare chance to enjoy spectacular entertainment at some of Dubai’s premier venues.

The highly anticipated fourth edition of The Retail Summit held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and in partnership with Dubai Chambers, will host over 800 attendees from 64 nations. Additionally, more than 90 industry leaders from more than 18 countries will engage in more than 35 curated interactive sessions, addressing a spectrum of topics that are currently top of mind for the retail elite.

The new additions to the line-up of speakers features visionaries such as Ronaldo Mouchawar, CEO of Souq.com and VP Amazon MENA at Amazon, Todd Krinsky, President and CEO of Reebok, Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder and Chairwoman of Apparel Group, Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group and Benjamin Vuchot, Chairman and CEO of DFS Retail Group. They will join the already illustrious line-up including Mona Kattan, Founder of Kayali Fragrances and Co-Founder of HB Investments, Scott Cutler, CEO of StockX, John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group, Michael Murray, CEO of Frasers Group and Regis Schultz, CEO of JD Sports.

These industry titans, entrepreneurial trailblazers and thought leaders will share insights in captivating sessions covering topics ranging from optimising omni-channel experiences to diversity, inclusion and AI's impact on consumer experiences.

This year, Apparel Group takes centre stage as The Retail Summit’s official Platinum Sponsor, reinforcing the event’s commitment to excellence. Apparel Group is a multi-award-winning global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai, overseeing the distribution of both its own and renowned international brands across the GCC. The partnership exemplifies a shared vision for pushing the boundaries of retail innovation.

On day one, Neeraj Teckchandani will take a deep dive into Apparel Group’s market expansion plans and the pioneering innovation strategy that it is implementing in the GCC. This will be closely followed by Ronaldo Mouchawar providing a sneak peek into how Amazon is using AI to elevate the customer experience.

On day two, Todd Krinsky will provide fascinating insights into Reebok’s return to its roots and how collaborating with athletes and hip-hop artists has underpinned its organic relationship with the organisation’s Gen-Z customer cohort. Sima Ganwani Ved will then bring to life how she and other inspirational leaders are rolling out the blueprint for the diverse, inclusive workplaces of the future. Benjamin Vuchot will then narrate the journey that DFS is undertaking to build the world’s first seven-star luxury retail and entertainment destination in Yalong Bay China – transforming local industry and boosting tourism.

Amidst the luxurious surroundings, these industry elites have the opportunity to participate in engaging conversations in a relaxed atmosphere. On April 22nd, The Retail Summit will graciously host an Invite-Only Icon Dinner at CouCou Dubai, a rooftop restaurant at The View at the Palm, followed by an Exclusive VIP & Speaker sit-down dinner at Estiatorio Milos Dubai in Atlantis The Royal on April 23rd. Furthermore, on 23rd April, all delegates will enjoy a Sky Party at Cloud 22 in Atlantis The Royal for an evening of networking, meaningful connections and fun. Attendees won't just witness the future of retail; they will be immersed in Dubai's vibrant culture at these iconic venues.

Commenting on the expanded line-up of speakers and the exclusive events at the Summit, Gary Thatcher, CEO and Co-Founder of The Retail Summit, said: "Our 2024 Summit is not just an event; it's a retail revolution! With mind-blowing insights from several of the retail sector’s luminaries, coupled with bigger and better events and entertainment, we're all set to make waves this year. Moreover, we are taking our networking party – which was previously a huge success – to new heights at Cloud 22. We thank our sponsors and our partners for supporting us in this extraordinary journey.”

Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder and Chairwoman at Apparel Group: “In the heart of The Retail Summit, our partnership is about pushing boundaries and innovation in every shopping experience. The world of retail has changed so much since I started. I am truly excited for our future where it’s now more about purpose than profit. The integration of AI and omni-channel retailing is increasingly standard practice, resulting in a fusion of physical and digital touchpoints. Apparel Group is consistently looking to merge the newest retail technologies to amplify customer experience. We look forward to bring fresh, creative ideas, and inspire change that everyone can see and feel. Together, we can make a difference and further build the future for retail that truly connects with people enhancing the economic landscape.”

Promising to be the most relevant, inspirational, thought-provoking and enjoyable edition in the series to date, The Retail Summit 2024 anticipates the participation of 800+ senior retail professionals, 90+ global industry speakers and an impressive 90% C-level speakers. Attendees can expect an immersive experience with an action-packed agenda structured around eight dynamic pillars: AI, Brick & Mortar, Data, Digital, Macroeconomics, Supply Chain, Sustainability & Ethics and Talent.

To register for The Retail Summit 2024, visit: www.theretailsummit.com.

Listings information:

Event: The Retail Summit 2024

Dates: 23rd & 24th April 2024

Location: Atlantis, The Palm

Website: www.theretailsummit.com

Prices: Retailer: £995 until 8th March 2024, after which price increases - Includes full access to two days of content, all advertised sessions, networking sessions and networking receptions

Non-Retailer: £3495 - Includes full access to two days of content, all advertised sessions, networking sessions and networking receptions

About The Retail Summit

Founded in 2018 by Gary Thatcher and Marc Howard, The Retail Summit is a global, content-led event for C-level executives from across the retail industry to come together to learn, connect and debate. The event is the annual global platform where industry icons share expert knowledge and insights through a cutting-edge agenda. In a world of seismic change and innovation, there has never been a more critical time to meet face-to-face to debate and share future disruptions, advancements and innovations. The Retail Summit 2024 will take place at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, on the 23rd and 24th of April,

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2100+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/