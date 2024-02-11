53 local artists, game developers and vendors to showcase their creativity

Doha, Qatar: Doha Film Institute will be bringing back the largest pop culture event in Qatar, Geekdom 3000, with the most extensive fun-filled line-up to date for all gaming enthusiasts, geeks and superfans.

Presenting the theme of the next frontier, Geekdom 3000 will bring together comic crusaders to sci-fi enthusiasts to unite every day from 3 PM to 11 PM, February 15 to 24, for an epic celebration light years ahead at Geekdom Building in Lusail Boulevard.

Geekdom 3000 will feature epic tournaments, unmissable screenings, electrifying live concerts, mind-bending escape rooms, enlightening talks, tabletop gaming adventures, awesome karaoke, a bustling artist alley, laid-back lounges, captivating cosplay competitions and more.

Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Chief Executive Officer of DFI, said: “In a world where the lines between technology, art, and storytelling increasingly blur, Geekdom offers an essential platform for a new generation of creatives and enthusiasts, where local and international talents can connect, share, and innovate. This year, we’ve expanded Geekdom even further, showcasing an array of activities that resonate with our diverse and growing creative community. It’s a testament to our commitment to being a hub for cultural and artistic innovation, offering a space where every enthusiast can find their tribe and celebrate their shared passions.”

Abdulla Al Mosallam, Chief Administrative Officer of DFI, and Geekdom Founder added: “Geekdom 3000 pushes boundaries with an eye to the future, and challenges participants to go beyond their limits to find new opportunities in our common love for fun and whimsy. It is a clear reflection of Doha Film Institute’s unwavering dedication to cultivating a vibrant, inclusive and creative community of vendors, game developers, artists, that has not only become a cornerstone in Qatar’s pop culture calendar but also adds value to the local economy. Geekdom 3000 is a celebration of originality, a place where the fantastical becomes tangible and where every participant can explore and broaden their creative horizons”.

One of the most anticipated events of Geekdom 3000 is the Gaming Tournament organized in partnership with Showdown, which brings an electrifying array of games for visitors to play and master. Hosted at The Forgotten Planet—Gamers’ Arena, this year’s featured tournaments will include Rocket League, EA FC24, Valorant, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Tekken 8, Pokémon Go, and Super Smash Bros Ultimate, with winners standing to win a total of QAR 75,000 in cash prizes.

Prepare for a captivating display of creativity and flair at the annual cosplay competition Powered by TOD , organised in partnership with Nakama. The competition will be held in three categories—performance and craftsmanship for those over 14 years, and a kids category for 5 to 13-year-olds.

Visitors can also explore Error 404, a themed escape room where participants are tasked with solving a series of puzzles and riddles within a 60-minute timeframe in order to “escape” the room. Rooms are designed with distinct storylines, such as escaping from inside of a computer.

The Sixth Dimension is an innovative and interactive environment featuring cutting-edge digital technologies. It fosters imagination, creativity, and innovation through futuristic installations, educational games, apps, and new digital tools. The Sixth Dimension will offer a one-of-a-kind interactive experience in Qatar, showcase the latest advancements in technology and art, present an educational exhibition, and bring joy and fun to audiences of all ages.

Along with this year’s 53 participating artists and vendors, Geekdom over the years has proudly given a space to over 500 independent small businesses from the local community to find their target audience, helping launch many careers and enrich Qatar’s economy.

Additional activities include workshops on Pottery Wheel Basics, and the return of the delightful and popular Ajyal Tunes performances and Karaoke Nights. For film fans, there will be screenings of much-loved movies such as ‘Sumikko Gurashi’ and ‘The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen’, and a short-film programme featuring local genre films

Geekdom’s Official Partners include Strategic Partners Qatari Diar and Lusail; Visit Qatar; e-sports Partner Store 974 and Qatar Esports Federation; Media Partner Iloveqatar; TOD and Music Lounge.

General Admission fees are QAR20 per person, with entrance to the Escape Room “Error 404” at QAR50 available by online booking only. The Sixth Dimension entry fee is QAR50 for adults and QAR25 for those under 12, and also requires online booking. Find out more and register at www.dohafilminstitute.com.