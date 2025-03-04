Dubai – UAE: The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) launched the Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market to raise awareness of the “Make it in the Emirates” initiative and support the Year of Community.

Launched in collaboration with the Emirates Council for Rural Development, the National CSR Fund “MAJRA”, and the UAE Food and Beverage Business Group, the initiative is designed to boost consumer demand for UAE-made products by offering competitive prices from local manufacturers.

The first edition of the market launched yesterday, Monday 3 March, at the Umm Al Quwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, offering a range of Ramadan products. This platform supports local manufacturers and consumers and will run during the first two weeks of Ramadan.

The Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market aims to enhance the competitiveness and consumer confidence in UAE-made products, by directly promoting them and encouraging local consumption. The initiative also aims to grow the F&B sector, enhancing its contribution to the national economy.

Support local industries

His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT, said: “The launch of the Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market reflects the ministry’s commitment to supporting local industries and enhancing their consumer reach.”

He added: “Through this initiative, we provide an interactive platform enabling local manufacturers to engage directly with the public, enhancing consumer confidence in UAE-manufactured products and contributing to sustainable industrial growth. This market exemplifies MoIAT’s efforts during the Year of Community to promote local consumption and competitively priced domestic products.”

His Excellency Khalfan Ahmed Mesfer, Chairman of the UAQ Chamber of Commerce, expressed his appreciation for this important initiative, emphasizing the crucial role of local industry in driving national economic growth: “Supporting and promoting Emirati products through the Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market is a significant step toward fostering a diversified and sustainable economy rooted in innovation and excellence.”

He added: “This market serves as a vital platform for strengthening local industries and enhancing the visibility of our national products. We are dedicated to raising consumer awareness about the high quality of locally made goods. Additionally, this initiative provides entrepreneurs and manufacturers with valuable opportunities to engage directly with the community, reinforcing long-term economic and social sustainability.”

Mohammed Khalifa Bakhit Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, said: “Our involvement in the Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market demonstrates our dedication to empowering local communities and fostering sustainable economic growth by supporting manufacturers and entrepreneurs. We strive to create investment and development opportunities that enhance community stability, aligned with our vision of balanced development and improved quality of life in the country.”

Sarah Shaw, CEO of Majra, added: “Majra is committed to leveraging social responsibility to support the national economy and empower local manufacturers and producers. The Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market provides a practical model for sustainable consumption of domestic products and connects the private sector with the community, contributing to sustainable economic and social impact.”

Invitation to participate at Make it in the Emirates

MoIAT invites manufacturers to participate in the fourth edition of “Make it in the Emirates”, a leading platform for manufacturers, investors and innovators, taking place at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi from 19-22 May 2025 (www.miite.ae).

Promoting local products

The Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market is the ministry’s latest initiative to promote domestic products. In December, MoIAT launched a national initiative in collaboration with Lulu Retail Group to promote locally manufactured products across Lulu’s sales outlets in the UAE.