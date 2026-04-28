MIITE 2026 follows the UAE Cabinet’s approval of a comprehensive package of high-impact initiatives to support the country’s industrial sector and enhance its competitiveness

The platform is hosted under the theme “Emerging Stronger.”, and takes place from 4 to 7 May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber:

Guided by its leadership’s vision, the UAE continues to advance and modernize its industrial sector, strengthening its contribution to economic growth.

Artificial intelligence is redefining the competitiveness of the UAE’s industry, confidently driving it toward the future.

The new UAE government initiatives offer a qualitative boost to the nation’s industrial development trajectory, reflecting clarity of vision and a steadfast direction to accelerate economic growth and enhance the competitiveness of the industrial sector.

The UAE’s industrial sector provides an integrated ecosystem that combines demand stimulation, access to financing, enhanced decision readiness, and the expansion of national products across markets.

Subheaders

The fifth edition of the MIITE platform launches in parallel with a package of initiatives approved by the Cabinet to support the industrial sector.

The event will host more than 1,100 exhibitors, representing 12 industrial sectors, with more than 120,000 visitors expected over four days.

New procurement opportunities aimed at localizing 5,000 products within the UAE, with SMEs accounting for 61% of exhibitors.

Abu Dhabi: The fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) – the UAE’s largest national industrial platform – will take place from 4 to 7 May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC, and L’IMAD Holding Company, and organized by ADNEC Group.

Under the theme “Emerging Stronger”, the event presents a practical model that embodies the UAE’s industrial resilience efforts in the UAE.

The launch of MIITE 2026 coincides with the Cabinet’s approval of a set of strategic initiatives and decisions aimed at strengthening the resilience of the UAE’s industrial sector, ensuring business continuity, and reinforcing the readiness of the national economy. These include the establishment of a national industrial resilience fund valued at AED 1 billion to support the localization of vital industries, enhance supply chain resilience, and accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence across production, operations, and planning. The package also expands the National In-Country Value (ICV) program into a mandatory framework across all federal government entities and national companies, alongside a policy to strengthen the presence of UAE-made products across retail outlets and e-commerce platforms.

MIITE 2026 focuses on transforming these national priorities into tangible economic and commercial momentum. It provides the opportunity to explore the UAE’s integrated industrial ecosystem that brings together manufacturers, investors, SMEs, startups, job seekers, and the wider public. The platform serves as a strategic hub to expand procurement channels, forge partnerships, secure supply chains, and direct high-impact investment effectively, turning national strategic priorities into measurable, on-the-ground outcomes.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said that the UAE, guided by its wise leadership, continues to develop the industrial sector and increase its contribution to economic growth, particularly as industry plays a fundamental role in economic resilience and sustainable growth. Our national industrial sector continues to raise the bar of ambition, advancing into a new phase where our industries move beyond a local role to become a globally influential force, underpinned by exceptional resilience and artificial intelligence, which is redefining the UAE’s competitiveness and confidently shaping its future.

His Excellency Dr. Al Jaber added that the newly approved government initiatives will reinforce a more resilient and sustainable national industrial model, as one of the most important drivers of the next phase of growth. These initiatives represent a qualitative leap in the UAE’s industrial development journey, and present a clear vision and a steadfast commitment to accelerating economic growth. They form an integrated ecosystem that combines demand stimulation, access to financing, and enhanced decision-making readiness, strengthening the competitiveness of national companies and reinforcing supply chain resilience.

He added that MIITE 2026 will focus on translating this ambitious agenda into tangible outcomes and has evolved into a space where national industrial priorities are transformed into real opportunities, partnerships, and impactful projects. The fifth edition of the platform underscores the UAE’s strong industrial foundations, presenting a live model of industrial resilience through reliable supply chains, scalable national companies, and local innovations that generate sustainable value.

His Excellency Dr. Al Jaber further emphasized that MIITE 2026 serves as a platform to effectively showcase the achievements of the UAE’s national industry, conveying a clear message that the country is steadily advancing toward a stronger, more future-ready industrial phase. It positions industry as a primary engine of economic growth, strengthening national manufacturing capabilities, empowering investors, accelerating the adoption of AI and advanced technologies, expanding local manufacturing, and enhancing the competitiveness of national products.

The Cabinet-approved initiatives include the establishment of a national industrial resilience fund valued at AED 1 billion to support the localization of vital industries, enhance supply chain resilience, and build strategic stockpiles across key sectors such as food, manufacturing, base metals, mechanical, electrical, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries, advanced technology, and construction.

They also include expanding the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program into a mandatory framework covering all federal government entities, as well as companies with at least a 25% direct or indirect federal ownership stake – further directing national spending to support local industry.

In addition, a new policy has been approved to strengthen the presence of UAE-made products across retail outlets and e-commerce platforms, beginning with essential goods such as bottled water, dairy products, eggs, fresh and chilled poultry, bread and basic bakery items, flour, locally packaged vegetable oils, and seasonal agricultural products.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of the National Industrial Data Committee, chaired by His Excellency Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), to accelerate the collection, integration, and real-time availability of strategic industrial data, supporting faster decision-making and enhancing sector readiness.

MIITE 2026 – Industrial resilience

In its fifth edition, MIITE brings together more than 1,100 exhibitors across 12 industrial sectors, while introducing new procurement opportunities aimed at localizing the production of approximately 5,000 products within the UAE. SMEs account for 61% of total MIITE 2026 participants, reflecting the success of national efforts to expand the industrial base and empower local enterprises.

The platform is expected to attract over 120,000 visitors, including international investors, manufacturers, decision-makers, and industry leaders from around the world.

MIITE 2026 will also feature a range of new industrial initiatives, alongside specialized platforms showcasing the latest advancements in manufacturing and industrial innovation, including robotics, autonomous systems, and AI-powered solutions. Together, these initiatives take the UAE's industrial resilience agenda from policy to practice – securing supply, strengthening national capability, and sustaining the next phase of economic growth.

Media Contact

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: media@moiat.gov.ae

About Make it in the Emirates

Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) is the UAE's annual national platform for driving industrial growth. Now in its fifth edition, MIITE convenes policymakers, industry leaders, global investors, entrepreneurs, and innovators to forge strategic partnerships, mobilize investment, and accelerate the adoption of advanced manufacturing and AI across priority sectors.

Since its inception, the platform has facilitated procurement and offtake agreements worth billions of dirhams. MIITE has driven AED 473Bn+ into the national economy through the In-Country Value (ICV) program, while expanding access to international markets through the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs).

Hosted by MoIAT and organized by ADNEC Group, in strategic partnership with the UAE Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC, and L’IMAD Holding, MIITE supports the UAE's broader ambitions for economic diversification and industrial competitiveness under the “We the UAE 2031” and “UAE Centennial 2071” national visions.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) of the United Arab Emirates shapes industrial policies, advances technology transformation, enhances the competitiveness of the national industrial sector, and develops the UAE’s quality infrastructure. These efforts support the growth of a sustainable and advanced industrial economy, recognizing industry as a cornerstone of the national economy and security, contributing to stability, continuity, and resilience in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Established in July 2020, the Ministry was created to empower the national industrial sector and accelerate industrial transformation across the UAE. MoIAT builds strategic partnerships and leads national initiatives that support the growth of future industries, strengthen economic resilience, and attract industrial investment.

The Ministry works to advance the objectives of the National Industry and Advanced Technology Strategy, strengthen supply chain resilience, support technology transformation and expand access to global markets. It focuses on accelerating the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across priority sectors including food security, healthcare, defense, space, aerospace and digital economy.

MoIAT also enhances national In-Country Value (ICV), supports entrepreneurship, and empower Emirati talent, contributing to the competitiveness of UAE manufactured products in both local and international markets.

Through initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates, the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program, and the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), MoIAT connects manufacturers, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs to offtake opportunities, financing solutions, and strategic partnerships that enable business growth, advance industrial self-sufficiency, and deliver tangible economic and social impact.

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations, stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group’s Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences that provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023 that provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group’s tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group’s diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate’s creative economy.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.

Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae

For media inquiries, please contact: media@adnoc.ae