Abu Dhabi – As part of the 2025 GCC Traffic Week, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), under the Department of Municipalities and Transport, organised the “No Distraction While Driving” forum. The event was attended by several officials and road safety experts, as well as representatives from the Federal Traffic Council, the Joint Traffic Safety Committee, and a range of relevant public and private sector entities.

The forum was organised in partnership with the International Road Federation (IRF) with the aim of raising public awareness about the dangers of distracted driving. It also provided a platform to showcase best practices, as well as technological and legislative solutions that help reduce traffic accidents caused by driver inattention. The initiative aligns with Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to build a safer, more sustainable mobility system and to enhance the quality of life for all members of the community.

The forum aligned with global initiatives spearheaded by Abu Dhabi Mobility in collaboration with the IRF. These initiatives focus on sharing international insights and expertise to enhance global awareness of the risks associated with distracted driving, while encouraging both public and private sector entities to adopt technological and regulatory solutions aimed at reducing distraction-related road accidents.

The forum welcomed the participation of representatives from GCC countries, including officials from government bodies and university professors, in a panel discussion titled “Driver Distraction in the GCC”. The session addressed key themes focused on strengthening road safety awareness and curbing the use of mobile phones while driving.

The session also explored ways to integrate AI technologies in monitoring driver behaviour, and highlighted the need to require car manufacturers to develop smart systems that help reduce distraction. In addition, it showcased leading regional practices and regulatory frameworks aimed at deterring such behaviour.

In his opening address at the forum, Dr. Abdulla Hamad Al Ghfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, affirmed that enhancing road safety and reducing traffic accidents are key priorities within Abu Dhabi Mobility’s strategy. He reiterated the Centre’s commitment to leveraging advanced technologies and legislative measures, in coordination with relevant entities, to address unsafe driving behaviours, with distracted driving being one of the leading causes of road accidents.

Al Ghfeli noted that the forum, held in collaboration with the IRF, is part of Abu Dhabi Mobility’s broader efforts to raise community awareness, identify challenges, and implement effective solutions to improve road safety and security. These efforts support the ongoing development of the mobility system and contribute to enhancing the quality of life for all members of society. He also emphasised Abu Dhabi Mobility’s commitment to active participation in the global initiative to reduce distracted driving, under the patronage of the IRF, which aims to raise international awareness of the risks associated with distraction and foster global cooperation to achieve the highest standards in road safety.

Brigadier Ahmed Saeed Al Naqbi, Head of the Awareness and Road Safety Team at the Federal Traffic Council, affirmed in his address at the forum that road safety is a national priority, in line with the country’s commitment to protecting lives and property. He highlighted the Council’s ongoing efforts to support national awareness initiatives and to strengthen the traffic legislation framework, with the aim of reducing road accidents and improving compliance with traffic regulations.

Al Naqbi praised the efforts of Abu Dhabi, represented by the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), in organising the forum, which serves as an important platform for the exchange of expertise and best practices among GCC countries. He emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts between government entities, the private sector and the wider community to achieve a safer and more sustainable traffic environment.

The forum also featured the announcement of an innovative awareness initiative launched in partnership with Yango. The campaign will deliver targeted safety messages through Yango’s mobile applications for both passengers and drivers, focusing on the dangers of using mobile phones while driving or crossing the road.

At the conclusion of the forum, an interactive session was held with youth and members of the public, during which they presented innovative proposals to address the issue of distracted driving. Among the most notable ideas were the use of AI and virtual reality to simulate accidents in educational settings, such as schools and universities, as well as the launch of digital awareness campaigns using modern, interactive methods to engage various segments of society through social media platforms.

It is worth noting that the GCC Traffic Week, held under the patronage of the Federal Traffic Council, features a range of awareness initiatives and activities aimed at promoting a culture of road safety and supporting the nation’s efforts to protect lives and property. It also contributes to realising Abu Dhabi’s vision of developing a safe and sustainable mobility system that helps reduce accidents, fatalities and injuries, while enhancing the overall quality of life in the Emirate.

About Abu Dhabi Mobility:

Abu Dhabi Mobility is the brand identity launched by the Integrated Transport Centre, an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, that is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to rank among the most advanced cities in the world, and deliver a safe, smart and sustainable mobility ecosystem across the Emirate.

Abu Dhabi Mobility’s mandate includes overseeing land transport, aviation and maritime activities solidifying its commitment to shaping the future of mobility in the region.

Abu Dhabi Mobility will harness technology, innovation, and sustainability to accommodate the Emirate’s growing population, redefine urban living, and meet future mobility needs.