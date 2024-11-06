Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Trending sports, new research, and evolving mindsets around movement are constantly reshaping the fitness landscape in Dubai and beyond, inspiring fresh and exciting new ways to stay active. As the eighth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) ramps up, now is the perfect time to find new ways to complete your 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days. From innovative workouts to wellness-focused routines, there’s something for everyone to try this season.

Step outside and get moving

With more people seeking opportunities to workout in the great outdoors, DFC is the perfect opportunity to get a dose of fresh air and vitamin D whilst getting the blood pumping. Research shows that exercising outdoors amplifies the health benefits of physical activity, from reducing stress and enhancing mood to improving creativity and boosting energy levels. Outdoor workouts also offer mental and emotional well-being, thanks to the calming effects of nature, and this is why, in recent years, there has been a growing desire for opportunities to work out in open spaces.

Why not embrace the day and get a breath of fresh air with a morning jog or two in preparation for Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai - taking place on Sunday, 24 November? Taking a cycle with friends or family at the Al Qudra Cycle Tracks is another great way to feel the benefits of being outdoors and get ready for Dubai Ride, presented by DP World on Sunday, 10 November. In addition, three free 30-day fitness villages are hosting a vibrant array of outdoor activities throughout DFC. Discover yoga, cricket, volleyball, gymnastics and so much more at the DP World Kite Beach 30 x 30 Fitness Village, Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village and the RTA Al Warqa’a Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village.

Low impact, big results

As research continues to highlight the benefits of low-impact movement like walking and leisurely swimming, effective workouts no longer have to just mean intense treadmill runs or HIIT classes. As more people become aware of the benefits of low-impact training - which is gentler on the joints while still promoting muscle growth and overall fitness - new classes and activities are popping up all the time, and you can try many of them this DFC. Join the movement and embrace gentler workouts to build strength, improve flexibility, and enhance mobility. Get ready to move towards holistic well-being with a yoga flow, Pilates class, barre session, or a leisurely walk, cycle, or swim at locations across the city.

Reframe your workout for functional fitness

What drives you to move? Whether you're chasing distance, speed, or weight goals, there’s a growing movement that goes beyond the numbers; a movement to become stronger for life itself. When your motivation dips, think of exercise as more than just a box to tick off. It’s your daily investment in your health, so you’re ready for anything life throws at you. A stronger core doesn't just shape your midsection; it protects your back and keeps you playing with your kids or grandkids just a little longer.

Strong arms aren't just for the gym - they make lifting luggage or carrying groceries feel effortless. And every squat, plank, and lunge is a promise to your future self, keeping your joints strong, your body agile, and your spirits high as the years roll on. The beauty of this approach? These ‘functional fitness’ movements are easy to weave into your day with no equipment required. So why not step into one of the strength-focused classes this DFC? You’ll walk out feeling more capable, more powerful, and ready to face life with a lighter, stronger stride.

Hiit it! High-Intensity Interval Training

As life gets busier, the demand for efficient workouts like HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) is stronger than ever. In today’s modern lifestyles, people are seeking short, powerful sessions that deliver maximum results in minimal time. This DFC, gyms, studios, and Fitness Zones across the city are making it easier than ever to fit in a fast, impactful workout. And, for those working from home, the DFC website offers an online HIIT series, ensuring you can stay on track and hit your goals no matter where you are.

The Padel craze continues

Have you tried it yet? If not, now’s the time to pick up a padel and try your hand at this tennis-squash hybrid that has taken the world - and the city - by storm. Sign up now for the 2024 Dubai Padel Cup, which invites participants of all skill levels to join free coaching sessions from some of the city’s best coaches, and take your game to the next level. Join a series of organised tournaments and have fun while getting fit and finding your UAE padel community.

Visit www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com to discover more fitness inspiration.

About Dubai Fitness Challenge

An initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) was created to support His Highness’ vision of making Dubai one of the most active cities in the world. A gateway to a healthier, more active lifestyle, this eighth edition of DFC offers an action-packed calendar of sporting events and activities, bringing friends, families, visitors, colleagues, and communities together as they commit to 30 minutes of exercise for 30 consecutive days. Featuring flagship events, Dubai Run, Dubai Ride and Dubai Stand Up Paddle, this year’s Challenge runs from Saturday 26 October to Sunday 24 November 2024.

