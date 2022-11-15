Dubai,: Under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai Sports Council, AMH Sports announced the establishment and launch of a major football tournament, the ‘Dubai Super Cup 2022’, organized in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council.

The Dubai Sports Council also announces that the cup-title “Dubai Super Cup” has been awarded to AMH Sports, an organization in the UAE that is passionate about sports and everything football in particular. The tournament is poised to enhance the sports tourism sector and pave the way for launching more international sporting tournaments. The Dubai Super Cup 2022 tournament matches will be held at Al Maktoum Stadium in Al Nasr Sports Club between the 8th and 16th of December 2022.

During the official press conference of the tournament, the organizers have revealed the names of the international football clubs participating in the maiden tournament. These include 6-time, European Champions League winners Liverpool FC; 14-time FA Cup winners Arsenal FC; 7-time European Champions Leagues winners AC Milan, and finally, Olympique Lyonnais, 8-time winners of the French Cup.

As football fever grips the world, these matches are set to be held on the 8th, 11th, 13th and 16th of December 2022, the off days of the World Cup, and they are officially sanctioned matches by FIFA, UEFA and the Asian Football Federation. The tournament will witness adrenaline-packed action and use the break as a winter training camp in preparation for the season's completion as the World Cup concludes.

While football fans everywhere are heading to the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, the 'Dubai Super Cup' is slated to attract a large number of fans and media attention, as it brings together popular teams catering to a wide audience and a distinctive style of play. This groundbreaking event will boost Dubai's position as a leading sports destination in the world as well as contribute towards the emirate's tourism and economy and this inaugural edition of the tournament will form the cornerstone of an annual series that will host the best teams and talent from all over the world for years to come.

Marking the occasion, His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, said "We are pleased to host this event, which is honoured by the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and we hope that it will be a mainstay in the winter sports scene. It contributes to consolidating Dubai's position as a globally preferred destination for major teams during the winter period for training, competitive matches and preparations for the remainder of the season and European tournaments."

His Excellency Marwan bin Ghalita, Chairman of Al Nasr Sports Club also added, "We are proud that the matches of this tournament will be held at Al Maktoum Stadium in Al Nasr Club, an architectural and sports masterpiece well-qualified to host matches of this magnitude for popular teams and large audiences. The stadium has previously hosted international matches in the Asia Cup 2019 and World Cup Qualifiers. Fans of the game will relish the reception from the qualified cadres hosting such sporting events, bringing joy to audiences and benefiting participating teams."

For his part, Mr. Ahmed Khoory, Chairman of AMH Sports, said: "The patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, strengthens our determination to make this tournament exceptional for all. Hosting popular clubs in this league is an excellent addition to any city's credentials and this is a great opportunity for fans of these clubs, both within and outside the UAE to enjoy amazing experiences on and off the field."

The organizing committee also announced the program of matches, the tournament rules and the mechanism for determination of the winner of the tournament soon.

For more information, match schedule and ticket reservations, visit www.dubaisupercup.ae.

-Ends-

Government partners: Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and Dubai Sports Council

TV broadcast partner: Abu Dhabi Sports

Media Partner: The Arabian Radio Network

Content Partner: Tik Tok

Organized by: AMH Sports

For tickets, visit: www.dubaisupercup.ae

For more information, follow Dubai Super Cup (@DubaiSuperCup) on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Youtube.