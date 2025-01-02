The highly anticipated Liwa International Festival 2025 invites visitors to embark on a culinary journey like no other, set against the backdrop of the breathtaking desert of Al Dhafra. Beyond its thrilling activities and cultural experiences, this year’s festival is a place for food lovers, offering a mix of Emirati and international cuisines through fine dining, food kiosks, and buzzing food trucks.

Here are some highlights you need to know:

Fine Dining: A Refined Experience

Let’s and Lento Collaboration: A unique dining experience blending rich flavours, high-quality ingredients, and creative presentation for an unforgettable meal.

Food Kiosks: Quick Bites, Big Flavours

Grab something delicious on the go from these festival favourites:

Milkit by Gossip : Sweet treats and artisanal desserts.

: Sweet treats and artisanal desserts. Feras Sweets : Authentic Arabic desserts like Kunafa and Baklava.

: Authentic Arabic desserts like Kunafa and Baklava. Rain Café : Fresh salads, light meals, and refreshing drinks

: Fresh salads, light meals, and refreshing drinks Trio : Specialty shakes and beverages with a twist.

: Specialty shakes and beverages with a twist. Home Bakery : Delicious pastries and desserts.

: Delicious pastries and desserts. Fritz : Gourmet fries topped with creative flavours.

: Gourmet fries topped with creative flavours. Flare: Bold sandwiches packed with flavour.

Food Trucks: Street Food from Around the World

Taco Taco: Fresh, flavourful tacos.

Fresh, flavourful tacos. Ali Bhai: Spicy South Asian snacks and street food.

Spicy South Asian snacks and street food. Streef: Gourmet hot dogs with unique toppings.

Gourmet hot dogs with unique toppings. Churros: Crispy churros with indulgent dips.

Crispy churros with indulgent dips. L’Arc Café: Drinks and light bites to recharge.

Drinks and light bites to recharge. Fired: Comforting loaded baked potatoes and more.

Comforting loaded baked potatoes and more. …and many more food trucks offering mouthwatering dishes

A Culinary Adventure for Everyone

Whether you’re indulging in fine dining, enjoying a quick snack, or exploring street food, the Liwa International Festival 2025 promises a culinary journey like no other. Set against the golden desert and the festival’s vibrant energy, every bite is an experience to remember.

Plan your visit now to experience the ultimate winter festival! Check the full program at liwainternationalfestival.ae/en. Tickets to enter Liwa Village are available at www.liwavillage.ae.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae.