The British University in Dubai (BUiD) held its 7th Doctoral Research Conference on Saturday, 8 July 2023. Fifty-four research papers were presented by BUiD postgraduate students under three tracks: education, arts and humanities track; management and social sciences track; and engineering, information technology, and physical sciences track. The students presented their research through 13 sessions, which were chaired by BUiD’s students and faculty. This year’s edition marked the participation of students from the University of Manchester.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdullah Alshamsi, welcomed participants and stressed the importance of this event in exchanging knowledge and improving the students' learning experience.

Organised by the Doctoral Research Centre, the 7th BUiD Doctoral Research Conference 2023, was a hybrid conference focused on providing students with an international forum through which their work can be shared and published. Inherently multidisciplinary in nature, it was an opportunity to discuss research and training in education, business, law, engineering, sustainable design, and innovation. The conference provided a platform for postgraduate students to share research, receive scholarly feedback, and network professionally.

Keynote speakers came from industry and academia. Dr Ahmad Murad, Chief Information Officer at Transmed, spoke about managing innovation and amplifying the value of technology. Professor Michael Osborne, Professor of Adult and Lifelong Learning and Director of Research at the School of Education, the University of Glasgow, spoke about the research excellence framework. Dr Richard Kirkham, Deputy Director of the Thomas Ashton Institute at the University of Manchester, delivered a keynote speech about the building safety network: an interdisciplinary research platform in collaboration with BUiD.

Dr Khalid Al Marri, Dean of Research, said, "We are very proud to organise this conference and showcase our students' accomplishments as it provides an excellent opportunity for them to share their research and network professionally. It is worth mentioning that last year's conference proceedings were Scopus indexed and published open access by Springer, which is a testimony to the quality of our students' research."

The conference is one of the major highlights of BUiD’s academic calendar providing an opportunity to shine a spotlight on exemplary student research that fulfilled the requirements of a rigorous peer review process. As a research-based university, BUiD is committed to contributing to the UAE's vision of a knowledge-based economy by encouraging the research culture among our students and supporting them in disseminating knowledge gained through their research. BUiD is ranked first in research papers per faculty and third in citation per paper in the Arab region, as recognised by the QS Arab Region Universities rankings.

British University in Dubai

The British University in Dubai (BUiD) was established as a not-for-profit entity by law number 5 in 2003 by His Highness the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai.

The University grew out of collaborations between British and Dubai academic, government and commercial organisations to make a unique contribution to the UAE and the wider region. The founders of the University are the Al Maktoum Foundation, Dubai Development and Investment Authority (now Dubai Holding), Rolls-Royce, the British Business Group of Dubai and the Northern Emirates and Emirates NBD.

The University is governed by a Council formed every three years by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the chancellorship of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The academic support that BUiD enjoys from its alliance with Russell Group universities in the UK has contributed to its success. These universities include the University of Edinburgh, the University of Glasgow, and the University of Manchester - all in the world’s top 100.

BUiD is licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education and our qualifications are also recognised internationally by UK ENIC. BUiD has achieved global quality accreditation through the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA). Our internal quality assurance includes processes that ensure our programmes and students’ achievements are of standards on a par with those of our UK university partners.

BUiD offers full- and part-time research-based Doctorate and PhD programmes, Masters and MBA programmes, and Postgraduate Diplomas, in the fields of education, business, law, engineering, finance, construction, and IT.

BUiD also offers undergraduate programmes in the fields of computer science, AI, engineering, finance, business, and law.

BUiD works in collaboration with leading organisations and institutions including its major contributing partner the Knowledge Fund Establishment, Atkins, the UAE Ministry of Education, and government and associated bodies across the UAE’s public and private sectors.